Apple is making a mistake by not making HomePod cross platform—if it did, the HomePod could become Apple’s next iPod.
The Day Steve Jobs Launched the iPod and Changed Apple Forever
The iPod showed Apple that it could be more than just a conventional computer company, and that changed everything.
Apple Will Reinvent Home Music with HomePod
It looks and sounds terrific, and should fill a marked void in Apple’s product offerings.
Can WALTR 2 Really Be Your iTunes Replacement?
When you’re looking for an iTunes replacement, you want something that can do just about everything Apple’s software can do, but better. WALTR has been a good contender in this arena, and WALTR 2 offers functionality that iTunes doesn’t. The question is, does it work as designed? Come along with Jeff Butts as he reviews WALTR 2 and uncovers how well it performs.
iPod-based iPhone Prototype Revealed in Leaked Video
An early iPhone prototype based on the iPod interface has been revealed in a leaked video, providing a glimpse at what could have been.
How to Transfer Files Between Mac and iPhone With iTunes
There are multiple ways to share files between Apple devices. You can use AirDrop, iMessage or even email. But an oft-overlooked feature is iTunes File Transfer. Andrew Orr explains how to use this feature to transfer files between your iPhone and Mac.