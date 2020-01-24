John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the SE2 rumors coming back (again), and this week’s Security Friday.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
SE2 Rumor Redux, Security Friday
John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the SE2 rumors coming back (again), and this week’s Security Friday.
Sponsors
Lightstream’s Credit Card Consolidation Loan offers a lower interest rate than most credit cards, and you can even apply right from your phone. Learn more at https://lightstream.com/tdo today!
- Daily Observations Archive
- Particle Debris Archives
- Sponsor: Lightstream
- Security Friday Archives
- How Jeff Bezos’ iPhone X Was Hacked
- Pegasus: The ultimate spyware for iOS and Android | Kaspersky official blog
- Google Finds Intelligent Tracking Prevention Flaws in Safari
- Safari Now Prevents Tracking Prevention Tracking
- tip: How to Set an Alphanumeric Passcode on Your iPhone or iPad
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed