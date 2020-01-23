Peacock Debut, ‘The Morning Show’ Awards – TMO Daily Observations 2020-01-23

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John Martellaro and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the debut of NBC’s streaming service, and TV+ shows winning awards.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Peacock Debut, 'The Morning Show' Awards

1:35 PM Jan. 23rd, 2020 | 00:27:35

Sponsors

