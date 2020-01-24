SE2 Rumor Redux, Security Friday – TMO Daily Observations 2020-01-24

Kelly Guimont

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the SE2 rumors coming back (again), and this week’s Security Friday.

SE2 Rumor Redux, Security Friday

1:51 PM Jan. 24th, 2020 | 00:27:18

Sponsors

Lightstream’s Credit Card Consolidation Loan offers a lower interest rate than most credit cards, and you can even apply right from your phone. Learn more at https://lightstream.com/tdo today!

