Andrew Orr and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Steve Jobs’ rectangle preference, and what an AI companion could look like.
Rounded Rectangles, AR Companions
Sponsors
- That Time Steve Jobs Taught Bill Atkinson About Rounded Rectangles
- Hybri Can Create a Virtual Companion Based on Real People
