Apple's Charitable Efforts, Music App Updates Charlotte Henry joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s support for to the Equal Justice Initiative and other orgs in the wake of George Floyd’s death, and changes to the Music app for #BlackoutTuesday.