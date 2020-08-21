Andrew Orr and Jeff Butts join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news and how to encrypt email on iOS devices.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Security Friday, Encrypted Email
Andrew Orr and Jeff Butts join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news and how to encrypt email on iOS devices.
Sponsors
DEVONthink helps you collect, organize, and automate your information firehose. Get 10% off a new or upgrade license at DEVONtechnologies.com/TDO today!
- Daily Observations Archive
- Instagram: Please Give Us Your Government ID
- ‘Deep Social’ Data Leak Exposes 235 Million Profiles of Instagram, TikTok, YouTube
- Marriott Facing Lawsuit Over Major Data Breach
- AI Company ‘Cense AI’ Leaks 2.5 Million Medical Records
- Apple Health Records Now Available for Veterans
- SPONSOR: DevonTHINK
- Encrypting Email With iOS 14 Mail – A How-To
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed