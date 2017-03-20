Are you frustrated by trying to figure out how to get started encrypting email with iOS Mail? It’s easy in macOS, but not so much so on the iPhone or iPad. I’ve dug into the process, consulted dozens of forum posts and support articles. Then I tested, retested, and tested my process again. As of iOS 10.2.1, the process I detail below should get you going with sending encrypted email under iOS, using Apple’s Mail app.

Let’s Start With a Clean Slate

Before we get started, the easiest way to make sure this process is successful is to start off without any email security certificates installed on your iOS device. So, open the Settings app, then tap on General.

On the next screen, scroll down and tap on Profiles.

Locate any email security certificates you already have installed. These will typically be named after your email addresses. If you don’t have any, you can skip to the next section. If you do have some, tap on the first one.

Now tap Delete Profile at the bottom of the screen.

You’ll be asked to enter your passcode, if you have one. Go ahead and do that.

Finally, tap Delete at the bottom of the screen.

Repeat these steps for any other email certificates you have installed on your iPhone or iPad. Next, reboot your iPhone by holding the Sleep/Wake button until you see the red slider, then swipe it to shut down your iPhone. After your iPhone shuts down, power it back on by pressing the Sleep/Wake button again.

Next: Encrypted Email Needs Certificates