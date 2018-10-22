What else at the iPad event, Apple vs Bloomberg – TMO Daily Observations 2018-10-22

Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Kelly Guimont to speculate on what else we’ll see at the iPad event (besides iPads), and Apple going toe-to-toe against Bloomberg.

TDO 2018-10-22: Apple event speculation, Tim Cook vs Bloomberg Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Kelly Guimont to speculate on what else we’ll see at the iPad event (besides iPads), and Apple going toe-to-toe against Bloomberg.