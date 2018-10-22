What else at the iPad event, Apple vs Bloomberg – TMO Daily Observations 2018-10-22

Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Kelly Guimont to speculate on what else we’ll see at the iPad event (besides iPads), and Apple going toe-to-toe against Bloomberg.
TDO 2018-10-22: Apple event speculation, Tim Cook vs Bloomberg
- Apple’s Media Event invitation, what will we see besides new iPads?
- Tim Cook and Bloomberg are in a standoff
