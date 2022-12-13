Where iPhones Are Sold and Some Christmas Carols – TMO Daily Observations 2022-12-13

CIRP says where iPhones are sold in the states may be a weak point for Apple. TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts and Ken discuss that. Plus – talking over SNL’s very bloody parody of “A Christmas Carol” and Apple Pay.

