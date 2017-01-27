Amy Harder covers energy and climate change for Axios. She writes a weekly column called the Harder Line that reports on trends, has exclusive scoops and analyzes the news driving the debate about energy and climate. Her coverage includes congressional legislation, regulations, lobbying, and international policy actions affecting the United States. Amy holds a B.A. in Journalism with honors. In our interview, I asked Amy about some of the most important issues of her coverage: what is “clean coal,” how does global warming affect climate, do all conservatives deny global warming, what is a good website for scientific information, what is her workday like, and what could scientists do to better to communicate with the public? Come meet and listen to the reporter who has a terrific grasp of these important topics.
Apple to Open 2nd Data Center in China for Mainland iCloud Services
According to XinhuaNet, Apple will build the facility in Ulanqab City, in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
Twistron, a Carbon Nanotube Yarn that Generates Electricity When Stretched
This is the kind of thing that could could have a profound effect on the ways we live.
Apple's Clean Energy Efforts, Partnership on AI - TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-27
Apple is expanding its solar farms, and that’s a good sign for clean energy in the United States, according to John Martellaro. He joins Jeff Gamet to explain how Apple is setting an example for other companies, plus they look at Apple’s just announced involvement in the Partnership on AI.