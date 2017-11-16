Dr. Mac says there are several reasons the Reminders app on macOS, iOS, and watchOS is the near-perfect assistant to his ever aging wetware. Read this week’s Dr. Mac’s Rants & Raves to find out why.
Use Reminders on Macs, iPhones, and iPads to Remember Anything
When Dr. Mac needs to remember something, he merely asks Siri (on his Mac, iPhone, or Apple Watch) to remind him of that thing at a specific time and date or place. He says he rarely forgets stuff anymore with this almost foolproof system.