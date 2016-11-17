After two weeks of putting HomePod through real world use we’re ready to tell you if it lives up to Apple’s hype. Here’s how it holds up as a streaming music player, Siri voice assistant, and more.
iPhone X Review: Here's What Apple Gets Right, And Wrong
We’ve been putting the iPhone X through its paces since it came out and are ready to tell you what we think. Best iPhone ever, or just an expensive toy?
iOS 11: How to Block In-app Ratings and Reviews Requests
Are in-app reminders to rate and review apps on your iPhone and iPad annoying you? Here’s how to turn them off in iOS 11.
iOS 11: Apple's Big Productivity Upgrade
iOS 11 is here and it’s packed with new features for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Read on to see if there’s enough to get excited about.
The Vaja Wallet Agenda LP for iPhone is Gorgeous, Luxurious
Jeff Butts put Vaja’s Wallet Agenda LP iPhone case through its paces to let you know if it’s worth the price.
AirPods Review with Michael Johnston - TMO Daily Observations 2016-12-20
Michael Johnston from The iOS Show joins Jeff Gamet to review Apple’s just released AirPods wireless earpods. They dive into the setup, performance, sound quality, fit, and more to help you decide if they’re worth the $159 price tag.
Brydge 12.9 Aluminum Keyboard for iPad Pro Exudes Class
Apple has waxed enthusiastic about keyboards for the iPad and now offers its own. But the design may not be for everyone. If you’ve been thinking about a sturdy, aluminum keyboard/case for your iPad Pro, one that makes it look (and function) very much like a MacBook, then you’ll want to read John’s review of the Brydge 12.9 model for iPad Pro.