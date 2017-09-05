Today’s Quick Tip is all about how to close tabs in Safari on your iPhone or iPad—without having to interact with each one individually. Yes, you can get rid of all of them at once, and it’s simple!
Apple Is Going to Sabotage the Internet, Says Advertisers
That’s a pretty serious allegation, saying a single browser is going to sabotage the economic infrastructure of the internet.
iOS 11: A Safari Finger Gesture to Open Links in the Background Immediately
This is a great feature because it’s faster to open links this way than long-pressing them or even using 3D Touch.