How To Blur Background on iPhone

The iPhone’s main camera has seriously evolved, turning out photos that look like they were snapped with fancy cameras. A cool feature nowadays is taking Portrait Photos with that nice, blurry background, making your shots look super professional. Keep reading to learn how to blur the background on your iPhone.

How To Blur the Background of a Picture on iPhone?

The easiest and quickest way to blur the background of photos you take using your iPhone is to shoot in Portrait mode.

Time needed: 1 minute Follow the steps below to shoot in Portrait mode with your iPhone and achieve a blurred background: Open the Camera app on your iPhone. Tap Portrait at the bottom of the screen. Position your iPhone close to your subject. (You will be prompted to move further away if you’re too close to the subject, or to get closer if too far away.) Once you’re at the right distance from your subject, the camera will display a blurred background and your subject will be in focus. Tap the shutter button to take the picture.

How To Blur the Background on iPhone After Taking a Photo?

You can also adjust the level of the background blur after taking a photo. This is supported by iPhone XR and later models:

Open the Photos app and tap on the photo that you want to edit. Tap Edit at the upper right part of the screen.

Tap f/number at the upper left side of the screen. Use the Depth slider at the bottom of the screen. (The lower the f-stop, the more intense the background blur will be).



Note that the intensity level of the f-stop on iPhone cameras varies depending on the model that you are using. For instance, the main camera of the iPhone 14 Pro Max can go as low as f/1.78 aperture. That is capable of producing stunning background blur on photos.

How To Blur Background on an Older iPhone

Portrait Mode on the iPhone camera is available only on the iPhone 7 Plus and newer models. However, if you’re using an iPhone 6 or older model, don’t worry. There’s an easy trick to capture photos with a blurred background using your device. Simply move your iPhone closer to the subject. It should be as close as possible while still maintaining the focus on your subject.