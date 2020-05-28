Which Apple Stores are Now Open?

More and more Apple Stores are now open following their COVID-19 enforced closures. The Mac Observer will update this list as more stores open. It is also worth checking what services your local retail location is offering as it can differ, particularly across the U.S.
Reopened Apple Stores In The U.S.
Around 130 Apple Stores across a number of states are now open. Some are offering full service, others are open for curbside pickups.
Alabama
Birmingham, The Summit
Huntsville, Bridge Street
Alaska
Anchorage, Anchorage 5th Avenue Mall
Arizona
Chandler, Chandler Fashion Center
Gilbert, SanTan Village
Glendale, Arrowhead
Scottsdale, Scottsdale Fashion Square
Scottsdale, Scottsdale Quarter
Tucson, La Encantada
Arkansas
Little Rock, The Promenade at Chenal
California
Bakersfield, Valley Plaza
Berkeley, 4th Street
Brea, Brea Mall
Burlingame, Burlingame
Carlsbad, Carlsbad
Chula Vista, Otay Ranch
Corte Madera, Corte Madera
Costa Mesa, South Coast Plaza
Cupertino, Apple Park Visitor Center
Cupertino, Infinite Loop
Emeryville, Bay Street
Escondido, North County
Fresno, Fashion Fair
Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo
Modesto, Vintage Faire
Monterey, Del Monte
Newport Beach, Fashion Island
Palm Desert, El Paseo Village
Palo Alto, Palo Alto
Palo Alto, Stanford Shopping Center
Rancho Cucamonga, Victoria Gardens
Roseville, Roseville
Sacramento, Arden Fair
San Diego, Fashion Valley
San Diego, UTC
San Francisco, Chestnut Street
San Francisco, Union Square
San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street
San Mateo, Hillsdale
Santa Barbara, State Street
Santa Rosa, Santa Rosa Plaza
Temecula, Promenade Temecula
Walnut Creek, Broadway Plaza
Colorado
Colorado Springs, The Promenade Shops at Briargate
Florida
Altamonte Springs, Altamonte
Aventura, Aventura
Boca Raton, Boca Raton
Brandon, Brandon
Estero, Coconut Point
Fort Lauderdale, The Galleria
Jacksonville, St. Johns Town Center
Miami Beach, Lincoln Road
Miami, Brickell City Centre
Miami, Dadeland
Miami, The Falls
Naples, Waterside Shops
Orlando, Florida Mall
Orlando, Millenia
Palm Beach Gardens, The Gardens Mall
Sarasota, University Town Center
Tampa, International Plaza
Wellington, Wellington Green
Georgia
Alpharetta, Avalon
Atlanta, Cumberland Mall
Atlanta, Lenox Square
Atlanta, Perimeter
Augusta, Augusta
Buford, Mall of Georgia
Hawaii
Honolulu, Ala Moana
Honolulu, Kahala
Honolulu, Royal Hawaiian
Idaho
Boise, Boise Towne Square
Indiana
Mishawaka, University Park Mall
Kansas
Leawood, Leawood
Kentucky
Lexington, Fayette Mall
Louisville, Oxmoor
Missouri
Kansas City, Country Club Plaza
St. Louis, Saint Louis Galleria
St. Louis, West County
Nevada
Las Vegas, Summerlin
Las Vegas, Town Square
Reno, Summit Sierra
New Mexico
Albuquerque, ABQ Uptown
North Carolina
Charlotte, Northlake Mall
Charlotte, SouthPark
Greensboro, Friendly Center
Ohio
Akron, Summit Mall
Beavercreek, The Greene
Cincinnati, Kenwood Towne Centre
Columbus, Easton Town Center
Columbus, Polaris Fashion Place
Westlake, Crocker Park
Woodmere, Eton
Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, Penn Square
Tulsa, Woodland Hills
Oregon
Portland, Pioneer Place
Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh, Shadyside
South Carolina
Charleston, King Street
Greenville, Haywood Mall
Tennessee
Franklin, CoolSprings Galleria
Knoxville, West Town Mall
Texas
Austin, Barton Creek
Austin, Domain NORTHSIDE
Dallas, Galleria Dallas
Dallas, Knox Street
Dallas, NorthPark Center
El Paso, Cielo Vista Mall
Fort Worth, University Park Village
Friendswood, Baybrook
Houston, Highland Village
Houston, Houston Galleria
Houston, Memorial City
Houston, Willowbrook Mall
San Antonio, La Cantera
San Antonio, North Star
Southlake, Southlake Town Square
Sugar Land, First Colony Mall
The Woodlands, The Woodlands
Utah
Farmington, Station Park
Murray, Fashion Place
Salt Lake City, City Creek Center
Virginia
Norfolk, MacArthur Center
Virginia Beach, Lynnhaven Mall
Washington
Bellevue, Bellevue Square
Lynnwood, Alderwood
Seattle, University Village
Spokane, River Park Square
Tacoma, Tacoma Mall
Tukwila, Southcenter
Wisconsin
Madison, Hilldale
Europe
The situation across Europe is varied. In places like the UK, the Netherlands, and Spain, all the stores are closed. Meanwhile, the Apple Store in Vienna, Austria is open, as they all are in Switzerland. All retail locations in
Italy
All Apple Stores outside of the Lombardy region, are open.
Germany
All Apple Stores are open.
Sweden
Apple Stores in Helsingborg, Väla Centrum and Malmö, Emporia are open.
Rest of the World
All Apple Stores in Australia, Hong Kong, and South Korea are open. In Japan, Apple Sakae Nagyao and Apple Fukuoka are open.
As I expected, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware and Massachusetts are not on that list. Some parts of Pittsburgh are the “Pennsyltucky” extension of Ohio. But I am surprised by the reopening of California.