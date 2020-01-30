Don’t Miss Out On Your Free Year of Apple TV+

When Apple TV+ launched, users who had recently purchased new devices were given a year of free access. That now looks to be coming to an end imminently.

Apple TV+ Free Year Offer Ending

9to5Mac noticed an alert for users Australia, telling users they only had 24-hours to sign up to the service. It is therefore likely the rest of us will start seeing that in the coming hours.

To make sure you don’t miss out, sign up now. The process is simple. Go to the ‘TV’ App on your device, then sign into the app with an eligible Apple ID. It will then give you an option to select a free year.

Are You Eligible?

To qualify for the free year you need to have bought a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac capable of running the

latest iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, or macOS. The purchase must have happened after September 10, 2019, and must have been through Apple or an Apple authorized reseller.