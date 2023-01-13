How to Get Free Apple Arcade Through Best Buy

Users are able to get a free four-month subscription to Apple Arcade in thanks to a promotional offer from Best Buy, and I’m going to show you how. For those that have an interest in Apple Arcade, but are unwilling to subscribe for whatever reason, you can now try the service free for four months.

While users will need a couple of things before jumping into their free subscription, actually getting the offer from Best Buy is incredibly simple. Be sure to keep reading to see how you can get a free subscription for Apple Arcade.

What is Apple Arcade?

In terms of the service, Apple Arcade provides over 200 games, with more being added all of the time. Offering a fantastic collection of mobile games, Arcade originals, classics and some App Store legends, this service from Apple also comes entirely ad-free, with no in-app purchases.

Featuring a variety of games that easily appeal to anyone, Apple Arcade is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV, with users being able to play games easily across all of their favorite devices. There’s also Parental Controls and Screen Time options, meaning those with children can limit how much time they spend on the service.

However, did you know that Best Buy offers new and returning subscribers free Apple Arcade for four months? While you will need an Apple ID as well as a valid form of payment, users can receive Apple Arcade for free in thanks to a promotional offer from Best Buy. Best of all, redeeming this promotion is also incredibly easy.

What You Need to Know

There are some things users should know before they redeem this offer. The offer is only good for one redemption per customer. It is also worth noting that the Apple Arcade plan will auto-renew for $4.99 per month once the free period ends. Users will either need to keep Apple Arcade and pay the monthly fee, or remember to cancel their subscription. You must cancel your subscription 24 hours before the last day of your offer so as not to be charged.

Concerning Apple Arcade itself, users should also know that game availability depends on the compatibility of the hardware and software of certain devices. Additionally, some content may not be available in some regions and areas. Certain games may also require an internet connection.

Lastly, remember that you will need an Apple ID, a Best Buy account and a valid credit card.

How to Get Four Months of Apple Arcade Through Best Buy

To get four months of Apple Arcade for free, follow these steps:

Time needed: 2 minutes. Redeem Best Buy’s offer for four-months of free Apple Arcade. First, navigate to Best Buy’s website. This can be done from any browser. Then, either search for Apple Arcade through Best Buy’s search bar, or follow this link. Select Add to Cart. You will receive a pop-up. Click Go to Cart. You can also continue shopping. Once you are at your cart. Select Checkout. If you are not already signed-in, you will be asked to sign in to your Best Buy account. If Best Buy does not have an active credit card on file, you will need to fill out your credit card information. Select Place Order. Check your email. Once you complete your order, you should receive an email from Best Buy giving you instructions on what to do next. Note that it may take up to 15 minutes to receive this email. When you receive the email, open it. Scroll to the bottom and click Redeem Now. Apple Arcade should then pop-up providing information on your offer. Physically double-tap the Side button to activate your new Apple Arcade subscription.

How to Cancel an Apple Subscription

Of course, users are also able to cancel their subscription. Perhaps you were not satisfied with the service, or you simply do not wish to pay $4.99 per month for Apple Arcade. Whatever your reasoning, cancelling is rather simple.

Go to Settings and click on your name.

Go to Subscriptions.

Click in the subscription you want to cancel, and then select Cancel Subscription.

You will then need to confirm the cancellation. Note that we are cancelling an Apple Music subscription in this example. Cancelling Apple Arcade is the same.



You will no longer have a subscription to that service.

Conclusion: Getting Four Months of Apple Arcade Through Best Buy

Taking advantage of this offer is great for those that want to get a taste for Apple Arcade without plunking down any of your money. From a wide variety of games spanning a multitude of genres, to being able to easily switch games between devices, there’s a lot Apple Arcade has to offer users: and with four months for free, there’s no reason not to give it a try.

Of course, if you are unhappy with your subscription, remember to cancel 24 hours before the period ends so that you are not charged for the following month. However, with new games being added all the time, this seems unlikely. Be sure to give Apple Arcade a try.