Garmin Venu 3 vs Apple Watch Ultra 3: Which On Wins in 2025?

If you’re trying to decide between the Garmin Venu 3 and the Apple Watch Ultra 3, you’re not alone. Both smartwatches are powerhouses, but they target slightly different users. Here’s a detailed breakdown of their design, fitness tracking, battery life, smart features, and pricing to help you make an informed decision.

Garmin Venu 3 vs Apple Watch Ultra 3: Quick Comparison

Feature Garmin Venu 3 Apple Watch Ultra 3 Design & Build Lightweight, AMOLED display, sleek everyday wear Rugged titanium, large display, built for adventure Display Bright AMOLED, easy to read outdoors Always-On Retina display, digital crown & gestures Fitness & Health Tracking Advanced heart rate, sleep tracking, and recovery ECG, blood oxygen, and advanced workout metrics Battery Life Up to 7 days ~36 hours standard, extended with Low Power Mode Connectivity Bluetooth, ANT+ for fitness devices Cellular, GPS, Satellite connectivity Price Mid-range Premium

Design and Build Quality

The Garmin Venu 3 is sleek and lightweight, perfect for everyday wear or casual workouts. It features a sharp AMOLED display that looks great both indoors and outdoors.

On the other hand, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is designed for durability and adventure. Its titanium casing and larger display make it rugged enough for extreme sports while still offering premium aesthetics. You can also compare Ultra 3 to Series 9 here.

Display and User Experience

The Venu 3’s AMOLED screen provides crisp visuals and easy navigation through touchscreen gestures. It’s minimalistic but highly functional for fitness-focused users.

The Ultra 3, with its Always-On Retina display and Digital Crown navigation, offers a more immersive experience. Combined with watchOS 26 enhancements, the interface feels responsive and intuitive.

Fitness and Health Tracking

Garmin Venu 3 excels in detailed heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and recovery metrics. It’s ideal for runners, cyclists, and anyone looking for in-depth fitness insights.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 provides comprehensive health tracking, including ECG, blood oxygen, and advanced workout analytics. It integrates seamlessly with iOS and third-party apps, making it ideal for users who want a combination of health tracking and smartwatch functionality.

Battery Life and Charging

Battery life is where the Garmin Venu 3 shines, lasting up to 7 days on a single charge, which is great for long trips or minimal daily charging.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 offers approximately 36 hours of standard use, which can be extended with Low Power Mode. For extended outdoor activities or long workouts, check out the Apple Watch Ultra 3 battery optimization tips.

Smart Features and Connectivity

Garmin focuses on fitness connectivity with Bluetooth and ANT+ support, which is great for syncing heart rate monitors or external sensors.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 goes beyond fitness. It offers cellular connectivity, GPS, and even satellite communication features, making it more versatile for adventurers and iOS users who want a fully connected experience.

Price and Value for Money

Garmin Venu 3 sits in the mid-range price bracket and is geared towards those who want a reliable fitness companion.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is premium-priced, but it justifies the cost with its rugged design, advanced health tracking features, and seamless integration with the iOS ecosystem.

Conclusion

The Garmin Venu 3 is ideal for fitness enthusiasts who value long battery life and detailed tracking. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is better suited for those who want a rugged, fully featured smartwatch with iOS connectivity and premium features.

Ultimately, the choice comes down to your priorities: extended battery and fitness depth with Garmin, or versatility, smart features, and adventure-ready design with Apple.