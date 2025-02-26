Get Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro (4th Gen) For Just $1099 on Best Buy

If you’ve always wanted to own an iPad Pro but are waiting for a sweat deal, now is your chance! Best Buy is currently running an incredible discount on the M2 iPad Pro (4th gen). You might not see its price tag drop this low any time soon.

Right now, you can snag Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro for just $1,099 at Best Buy, that’s a terrific $800 off right away. The 11-inch model strikes a perfect balance between performance, portability, and price. Honestly speaking, the M2 iPad Pro is my favorite Apple tablet, even in 2024. It still looks modern with a sleek design, Liquid Retina Display, ProMotion technology, and 12MP ultra-wide front camera.

With Apple Intelligence support, you’ll have access to Image Playground, ChatGPT Integration, Genmoji, and other AI features. Thanks to Apple Silicon M2 and 16GB RAM on board, this iPad Pro delivers a solid performance for work and play. Also, with an impressive 2TB of storage, you’ll have plenty of space for the long haul, eliminating any worries about running out of storage.

If you wish to go for the 12.9-inch model, you can save up to $600 on the 2TB Wi-Fi model. It packs similar specifications in a larger form factor.

Since iPads are always in high demand, make sure to steal this deal before the model runs out of stock.

