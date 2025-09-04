Charge Your Apple Pencil Like This [All Models]

How to charge an Apple Pencil is one of the first things new users ask after unboxing their stylus. Each version of Apple Pencil has a slightly different charging method, which can feel confusing. But once you know which model you have, the process becomes super easy.

In this guide, I’ll explain how to charge every Apple Pencil model as well as tips for the best experience!

How to charge your Apple Pencil?

For 1st generation Apple Pencil

Take off the cap at the end to reveal the Lightning connector. Insert the connector into the iPad’s Lightning port. If your iPad has USB-C, use the Apple Pencil adapter. The iPad will pair the Pencil and start charging immediately.

For 2nd generation Apple Pencil

Locate the flat edge of your iPad designed for the Pencil. Place the flat side of the Pencil on the iPad’s magnetic strip. It pairs and charges wirelessly as soon as it attaches.

For Apple Pencil (USB-C model)

Slide the cap to expose the USB-C charging port. Use a USB-C cable connected to your iPad or a charging brick. The Pencil starts charging once plugged in.

For Apple Pencil Pro

Make sure Bluetooth is enabled on your iPad. Snap the Pencil to the magnetic side of your iPad. It automatically pairs and charges once attached.

Comparison Table of Apple Pencil Charging Methods

Apple Pencil Model Charging Method 1st Generation Remove cap > plug the Lightning connector into the iPad or adapter 2nd Generation Attach magnetically to the side of the iPad USB-C Model Slide cap > plug in USB-C cable Pro Model Attach magnetically to the side of the iPad (Bluetooth on)

If it doesn’t work, find out what to do when your Apple Pencil is not charging.

Tips

Add the Batteries widget to your iPad to check the Pencil battery easily.

A quick 15-second charge gives about 30 minutes of use.

Keep your Pencil attached when not in use so it always stays charged.

Replace the tip when it feels rough to avoid scratching the screen.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I know which Apple Pencil I have? Look for Lightning, USB-C port, or a flat magnetic side. How do I check the battery level? Use the Batteries widget or attach it to the iPad. My Pencil is not charging. What should I do? Check compatibility, Bluetooth settings, and charging method. Does charging also pair the Pencil? Yes, charging usually pairs it at the same time.

Summary

Identify your Apple Pencil model. Follow the correct charging method for that model. Keep Bluetooth on if your model requires it. Use the Batteries widget to track battery level. Keep the tip in good condition and always store the Pencil properly.

Conclusion

Charging an Apple Pencil is straightforward once you know the model you own. From Lightning to USB-C and magnetic charging, each type has a simple method. With the right steps and a little care, your Apple Pencil will always be ready for note-taking, sketching, or creative work!