How Do I Drop a Location Pin on iPhone?

Dropping a pin on a particular location in Apple or Google Maps allows you to share it with anyone. This is extremely useful for sharing your real-time location, bookmarking specific locations, etc. Moreover, you can drop a pin on your location in the parking lot so you can easily navigate back to your vehicle later. If this sounds interesting, read along to learn how to drop a pin in maps on your iPhone.

Drop a Pin in Apple Maps on iPhone

Time needed: 2 minutes Steps to Drop a Pin in Apple Maps on iPhone Open the Apple Maps app on your iPhone. Tap and hold on the location where you want to drop a Pin. If the location of the Pin isn’t quite accurate, pinch out near the Pin to zoom in. Then swipe up and open the Dropped Pin menu and select the Move option. Now swipe on the screen to adjust the location of the Pin. Tap the Done button at the top right corner to save the new location of the Pin.

Share the Pinned Location Through Apple Maps

Certain locations do not have any landmarks on Apple Maps. If you drop a pin on such locations, you can easily navigate back to them later. Additionally, this also allows you to share a Pinned location with your friends or family.

Open the Apple Maps app on your iPhone Tap and hold on the location where you want to drop a Pin. Or, navigate to an already added Pinned location. Tap the Share icon located at the top right corner of the Dropped Pin menu. Select a contact or an app from the Share menu to share the pinned location.

Save a Pin To Favorites To Bookmark the Location on Apple Maps

There can only be one Pin on the Apple Maps app at any given time. If you tap and hold on to another location on the Map, the Pin will move there. This means that if you want to save a location – bookmark the location – you must add it to Favorites. Also, after adding a Pinned location to favorites, you can change its Label (Title) and assign a Type for the location.

Open the Apple Maps app on your iPhone Tap and hold on the location where you want to drop a Pin. Or, navigate to an already added Pinned location. Tap the More button located in the Dropped Pin menu. Select the Add to Favorites option. Now, tap the X icon to close the Dropped Pin menu. Swipe up from the bottom to open the Apple Maps app menu. Tap the More option above the Favorites menu.

Tap the i button beside the Pinned Location recently added to Favorites. On the next screen, you can change the Label (title) of the location as well as the Type (Address, Home, Work, etc). Tap the Done button at the top right corner to save these changes.



Henceforth, whenever you want directions to the location you just added to Favorites, open Apple Maps > Swipe Up > Tap the More option beside Favorites > Tap the location from the Favorite list.

How to Remove a Pin from Apple Maps

You can only have one Pin on Apple Maps. This means that the moment you add a Pin to another location, the previous one disappears. So, you need not worry about Pins cluttering the Map. However, you also have the option to remove the Pin whenever you want.

Open the Apple Maps app on your iPhone Navigate to an existing Pinned location. Tap the More button located in the Dropped Pin menu. Select the Remove option to remove a Pinned Location from Apple Maps.

Drop a Pin in Google Maps To Share the Location on the iPhone

While Apple Maps is the native maps app on the iPhone, some of us prefer using Google Maps. If you’re one of them, here’s how you can Pin and share any location on Google Maps.

Open the Google Maps app on your iPhone. Tap and hold on to the location where you want to drop a pin. Tap the Share button at the top right corner of the Pinned Location menu. Select a contact or an app from the Share menu to share the pinned location.

Share Your Real-Time Location Through Google Maps on iPhone

Google Maps also lets you share your real-time location with friends or family. When you do so, your location will keep updating as you move. You can use this feature and share your location while commuting or traveling with your family so that they always know your location. As a safety tool, you can also use this feature on your children’s devices to track their location.

Open the Google Maps app on your iPhone. Tap on the Blue Dot that represents your location on the map. Tap the Share location button in the Your Location menu. Tap the For 1 Hour option and then you can increase or decrease the time for which you want to share your real-time location. Finally, select from the available contact suggestions or tap the “More options” option to share your location through other apps.

Save Parking Location on Google Maps on iPhone

Do you spend a lot of time navigating to your vehicle in parking lots of malls, grocery stores, etc.? You don’t need to waste time anymore. Just save the parking location on Google Maps as soon as you park your vehicle and you can navigate back to it easily.

Open the Google Maps app on your iPhone. Tap on the Blue Dot that represents your location on the map. Tap the Save Parking button to save your parking location on Google Maps. Now, when you want to check the exact location at which your vehicle is parked, open the Google Maps app and tap the “P” icon on the map. The Saved parking menu will pop open. Tap the Directions button to reach the exact parking location of your vehicle.

Share Your Location Through the Messages App on iPhone

You can directly share your Live Location within a conversation in the Messages app. You should check out the Check In feature introduced with iOS 17 as it offers a lot more security options while sharing your location.

Open the Messages app on your iPhone. Navigate to the conversation where you want to share your location. Tap on the Contact located at the top of the screen. On the next screen, tap the Share My Location option. Select the time duration for which you want to share your location. Now select the Allow Once option in the Location Permission pop-up. Tap the Send button to share your location within the conversation.

You can also share your Location with any Contact through the Contacts app. The contact with whom you share your location will be able to view your location in the Find My app.

Open the Contacts app on your iPhone. Tap on the Contact with whom you want to share your Location. Scroll down and select the Share My Location button. Select the time duration during which you want to share your location. The person will be able to view your Location in the Find My app.

We hope this guide helps you learn how to drop a pin in Maps on your iPhone. We also added other ways to share your location so that you always have options available in case a feature isn’t working. If you have any doubts, please let us know in the comments below.