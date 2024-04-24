5 Ways To Fix CarPlay When It Keeps Disconnecting

If CarPlay keeps disconnecting your iPhone from the car’s infotainment system due to an issue on Apple’s end, I’ve got the solution. Nobody wants to deal with frustrating tech problems while driving. It’s dangerous and distracting. To guarantee your safety, ensure that this feature is working properly before getting behind the wheel—let’s go through the available troubleshooting steps.

How To Fix CarPlay Disconnecting from Vehicle

NOTE Do not attempt to fix CarPlay while operating a vehicle.

Before even trying the simple solutions at the top of the list, be sure to check for iOS updates via Settings > General > Software Update. If a new release is available, install it first.

1. Disconnect Your Vehicle from CarPlay and Reconnect

Time needed: 2 minutes Disconnecting and then reconnecting your iPhone from your infotainment system should resolve minor connection issues. Here’s how: First, navigate to Settings on your iPhone. Tap General. Choose CarPlay and select your vehicle. Select Forget This Car. To set up CarPlay again, either connect your iPhone to the vehicle’s stereo system via a USB cable. If you do not have a USB connection, ensure the vehicle’s stereo is in wireless or Bluetooth mode. Then, go back to your CarPlay settings and choose your vehicle.

2. Force Restart iPhone

Restarting your iPhone is typically a quick way to clear up bugs and glitches. Simply navigate to Settings > General > Shut Down and follow the on-screen instructions. Wait about ten seconds, and then you can power the iPhone back on with the power button. You can also ask Siri to restart your iPhone.

You also have the option to perform a force restart, which may be necessary if your device is unresponsive:

First, press the Volume Up button and quickly release it. Next, press the Volume Down button and quickly release it. Now, press and hold the Power Button until you see the Apple logo.

If you’re using an iPhone with a Home button, check here to see how to perform a force restart.

3. Check Connectivity

Next, be sure to check your internet connection. If your vehicle has Wi-Fi, try moving to cellular data. It’s a good idea to ensure that Bluetooth is enabled too. You can check these settings directly from the Settings app on your iPhone: Cellular, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi will be at the top of the list. Also, open Control Center by swiping down from the top-right corner of your Home Screen to see if Airplane mode is active as well.

Likewise, disable any active VPNs. Go to Settings > General > VPN & Device Management. Click the VPN and then tap the button next to Status to disable it.

Lastly, try connecting your iPhone to your car physically with a USB cable. If you successfully form a wired connection, CarPlay should help you set up a wireless one for next time. Just make sure to use a Made for iPhone (MFi) certified cable, such as an official Apple charging cable.

4. Erase All iPhone Settings

NOTE This will reset all settings on your iPhone. You’ll likely have to enter all of your iPhone settings again—consider this the nuclear option.

If none of the above solutions help, wiping all of the settings on your iPhone may be your last resort. At least, it’s the final option for troubleshooting your iPhone.

Navigate to Settings. Select General.

Tap Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Choose Reset.

Tap Reset All Settings and follow the instructions on-screen. Restart your iPhone after wiping your settings.



5. Consult Your Vehicle Manual or Manufacturer

Unfortunately, due to the wide variety of infotainment units and vehicle stereo systems currently available, providing diagnostics and solutions for any problems that are due to the vehicle is next to impossible.

Obviously, the above solutions will only help if the issue is with your iPhone, but if the issue is with your vehicle, you’ll need to search for more information online or talk to your dealership about your infotainment system

