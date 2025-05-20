Fix: Game Mode Not Working on iOS 18.5

Apple’s iOS 18 introduced Game Mode on iPhone, which optimizes the gaming experience by reducing background activity. Unfortunately, the thrill didn’t last long for everyone. Some users are complaining that Game Mode isn’t working on iOS 18.5. If you’re sailing in the same boat, here are 6 ways to fix Game Mode issues.

6 Ways to Fix Game Mode on iPhone

1. Access Game Mode From Control Center

Time needed: 3 minutes On iOS 18, the Game Mode feature is enabled by default and activates automatically when you launch a game on your iPhone. If you don’t see the Game Mode notification at the top, you can check its status or turn it on manually via the Control Center. Here’s how to do it: Open the game on your iPhone. While playing, simply swipe down from the top-right corner of the screen to open Control Center. On top, you’ll see the game’s name with a Game Mode label . Tap on it. Verify that Game Mode is turned on your iPhone.

2. Restart your iPhone

It may sound cliché, but a simple restart can actually do wonders. If Game Mode isn’t working on your iPhone after installing iOS 18.5, we recommend restarting your iPhone. Sometimes, minor software glitches and background bugs could cause certain features to misbehave. Restarting your device will clear out those temporary hiccups and refresh the system’s cache, giving your iPhone a clean state.

Hold the Power and Volume Up/Volume Down buttons until you see the power slider. Alternatively, long-press the Power icon in the Control Center. Slide the power-off slider to turn off your iPhone. After a few seconds, turn your iPhone back on.

3. Try Another Game

Game Mode activates automatically on iOS 18, but it isn’t supported by every game. Your iPhone will only enable Game mode for the supported titles like PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty, Return to Monkey Island, and more.

If Game Mode doesn’t turn on automatically, it could be possible that the game you’re playing isn’t fully optimized for this feature. To verify, switch to a known supported game or try another high-performance game and see if it works. This would also help you identify if the issue is specific to a game.

Sometimes, app incompatibility could be the reason why you can’t access Game Mode on your iOS device. It’s worth knowing that game developers often release updates to ensure their apps work seamlessly with the new iOS features. To avoid any performance issues, it’s important to keep your apps up to date.

Open App Store. Search for the game app. If a more recent version is available, hit the Update button.

5. Reinstall the Game

If updating the app didn’t help, try deleting and reinstalling the game app. A fresh install can address hidden bugs or corrupted files that might be preventing the game from working properly on your iPhone.

From the home screen, long-press the game you wish to delete. From the quick action menu that appears, tap Remove App. Select the Delete App option.

Now, head to the App Store and search for the game you’ve deleted. Install the game and launch it to see if the Game Mode notification appears.

6. Reset All Settings

If the above steps didn’t work, you can try to reset all settings after installing iOS 18.5. This process will clear out any underlying software glitches interfering with the Game mode feature. It will also restore your iPhone to its default settings. This means all settings, such as privacy settings, network settings, location settings, keyboard dictionary, and Apple Pay cards, are removed or reset to their defaults. All your personal data will remain intact, so there’s no need to back up your iPhone beforehand.

Go to Settings > General. Scroll down to the bottom and tap Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Tap Reset and select Reset All Settings. When prompted, enter your iPhone’s passcode. Finally, tap Reset All Settings to confirm your decision.



Tried everything and still no luck? All you can do is wait for the next software update. Apple often patches bugs through updates, so make sure to keep an eye on the Software Update section. The next iOS version might help you get Game Mode back on track.

