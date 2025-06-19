Hallmark Studio Greeting Card Program Not Working on iMac? Here’s Why

For those using the Hallmark Studio Greeting Card program on Mac/iMac, be aware that it currently doesn’t support macOS 15 Sequoia. Many people online, including Apple Support forum users, are expressing their dismay because the greeting card app is non-functioning after updating their device. Unfortunately, the only solutions at this time are to wait for Hallmark to update the app, download an alternative, or downgrade to macOS 14, which is not recommended.

Hallmark Card Studio App Not Compatible with macOS Sequoia

Being able to create your own greeting cards is a great way to add a personalized touch for anyone you wish to celebrate. From celebrating birthdays and anniversaries to just letting someone know that you care, the Hallmark Card Studio for Mac is a popular choice for creative types.

Unfortunately, as many have pointed out within the Apple Support Community forums, the Hallmark app currently doesn’t support macOS 15 Sequoia. Though some members of the forum claim that the company is dropping support for the program altogether, Hallmark’s official website claims a compatibility update is “coming soon.”

Photo Credit: Hallmark

Right now, users have several options. You can wait for Hallmark to update the app to support your operating system, or you can go with an alternative. While downgrading macOS is technically an option, there are a number of reasons why this is a bad idea. Not only will you lose any data you had on Sequoia, but downgrading also potentially leaves you open to security exploits. It’s also a lot of work for one app.

Considering the Hallmark app costs around $40 USD, I would recommend using a free program to save money while waiting for the company to release an update. Something like the free version of Canva would be a decent alternative for the time being, and Orion Print Studio may also have what you need. Within the Apple Support forums, folks are recommending Swift Publisher 5 for $19.99 or Cardia by Addison Software for $29.99.