3 Ways to Install Apps on Apple Watch (Step-by-Step)

Ever wondered how to install useful apps right on your Apple Watch? Whether you are new to the watch or just curious, this guide shows you simple ways to install apps from your iPhone or directly on the Apple Watch.

How to Install Apps on Apple Watch?

1. Install via the App Store on Apple Watch

Press the Digital Crown to reach the Home Screen and open the App Store. Scroll through featured apps or use Search by scribble or voice. Tap Get for free apps or tap the price for paid ones. Double-click the side button to confirm the install.

This method works on watchOS 6 or later.

2. Install from the paired iPhone’s Watch app

Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Tap My Watch, then scroll to Available Apps. Tap Install beside each app you want on the watch.

This is the best method when using older watchOS versions or when you want more control over installs. Remember, only apps available on the iPhone but not on the Apple Watch will be listed here. For other apps, you can search directly on App Store on your Apple Watch.

3. Automatic app installs (set it and forget it)

Automatic app install is a feature on Apple Watch that adds the watch version of any iPhone app you download without you having to do it manually.

Here is how it works:

When you download an app on your iPhone that has a compatible Apple Watch version, it will automatically install on your Apple Watch too.

You do not need to open the Watch app or the App Store on your watch to add it.

This saves time and ensures your watch always has the latest apps you use on your phone.

You can control it in settings:

On iPhone: Open the Watch app > go to General, and turn Automatic App Install on. On Apple Watch: Go to Settings > App Store > Automatic Downloads and toggle it on.

Troubleshooting when apps will not install

Make sure Bluetooth and Wi Fi are enabled and both devices are connected.

Install one app at a time since too many at once can cause failures.

Try restarting both the Watch and the iPhone if the apps are not showing up.

Tips

Use Search on the Watch when an app does not appear in Available Apps.

Keep an eye on watch storage and delete unused apps if you see errors.

Favor apps that are optimized for the Apple Watch experience.

Let auto install save you time, but check occasionally to manage space.

If using a Family Setup watch, only standalone Watch apps will install from the Watch App Store.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I know if an iPhone app has a Watch version? Open its App Store page on iPhone or check the Watch app under Available Apps. Apps with Watch companions appear there. Can I delete apps from both devices? Yes. On Watch: press and hold the app until it wiggles, then tap X to delete. On iPhone: in the Watch app, turn off Show App on Apple Watch. Will uninstalling an app free up space or battery? Yes. Removing resource-heavy apps, like those with audio or health data, can free storage and slightly improve performance. What if apps do not appear in the Watch app? Try searching in the Watch App Store or restarting devices. Also, check your connection and auto-install settings.

Summary

Install using App Store on Apple Watch for quick and direct access. Use the iPhone’s Watch app under Available Apps. Turn on automatic installs for convenience. Troubleshoot with network checks, restarts, or re-pairing. Manage space, use search, and delete unused apps regularly.

Conclusion

Installing apps on your Apple Watch is easy once you know your options. Whether you prefer browsing from your wrist, managing with your phone, or setting things to auto-install, there is a way that fits your routine. Add the features you love, free up space when needed, and enjoy a smoother experience with your Apple Watch!