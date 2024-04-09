Have you checked out the new visionOS 1.2 Developer Beta? Here is a quick guide to help you install it and enjoy the new features plus some important fixes. Keep reading!

How To Install visionOS 1.2 Developer Beta

To access the Beta software version, you must be registered with the Apple Beta Software Program. Additionally, make sure to sign into your Apple Vision Pro using the same Apple ID that you registered with for the Software Program.

NOTE Keep your device plugged in while updating the software.

Time needed: 15 minutes Check out the steps below to install visionOS 1.2 Developer Beta: Open Settings and go to General. Then, select Software Update. Now, open Beta Updates. Choose visionOS Developer Beta.

Image Source: Reddit Wait for the system to check for the new update. Tap on Update Now.

The device will now restart and you can test the new changes. Furthermore, as a member of the Beta Software Program, you can install other beta versions of iOS, watchOS, macOS, and tvOS.