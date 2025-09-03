How to Remove Activation Lock from Apple Watch: 4 Ways

If your Apple Watch is stuck on Activation Lock, you are not alone, and you are in the right place. Activation Lock keeps your watch safe, but it can be a real obstacle if you want to reset, sell, or pass it on.

In this blog, you will learn how to disable Activation Lock on Apple Watch the right way.

How to Remove Activation Lock from Apple Watch?

1. Unpair Your Apple Watch from Your iPhone

Keep both devices close. Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Tap My Watch, then tap All Watches at the top. Tap the info (i) button next to your watch. Tap Unpair Apple Watch.

If it is a cellular model, choose to keep or remove your cellular plan. Enter your Apple ID password when asked.

This will unpair your Apple Watch, create a backup on your iPhone, and remove Activation Lock.

2. Use iCloud to Remove Activation Lock Remotely

If you do not have the iPhone that was paired with the watch:

Visit the iCloud website and sign in with your Apple ID. Go to the Find My section, then select All Devices. Choose your Apple Watch. Click Erase, then follow the prompts until the watch is erased. Click Remove from Account.

This removes Activation Lock via iCloud.

If the watch belongs to someone else, ask them to remove Activation Lock:

They can unpair the watch using their Apple Watch app.

Or they can erase it and remove it from iCloud using Find My.

If you cannot reach the previous owner:

Contact Apple Support and submit a support request. Provide proof of purchase showing the watch’s serial number or invoice.

Apple may remove Activation Lock if it verifies your ownership.

Activation Lock Removal for Managed Devices

If the watch is part of a managed fleet, such as a business or school:

Use Apple’s Profile Manager. You can generate an Activation Lock bypass code or clear the lock directly from the manager.

This method only works within supervised environments.

Tips

Always unpair from the iPhone if you still have access because that is the easiest method.

Use iCloud’s Find My only if you cannot unpair using the watch app.

Keep your proof of purchase safe to help in tricky cases.

For corporate or educational devices, use the proper device management tools.

Do not rely on third-party bypass tools because they may not work and could void warranties or break rules.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I bypass Activation Lock without the Apple ID? No. Apple designed Activation Lock to stop unauthorized use. Without the Apple ID or the owner’s help, it generally cannot be removed. What if I bought the watch second-hand and it is locked? Ask the seller to remove the lock. If they cannot, use proof of purchase to contact Apple for help. Will erasing the watch from the watch itself remove the lock? No. Erasing from the watch resets it, but Activation Lock stays. You must unpair via the iPhone or remove via iCloud to fully remove the lock. Can I remove Activation Lock if the previous owner has passed away? Yes, but you must contact Apple with legal proof that you are allowed to access the deceased person’s Apple Watch.

Summary

Unpair the Apple Watch using the paired iPhone, the simplest method. Use iCloud’s Find My to erase and remove the watch if you do not have the iPhone. Ask the previous owner to remove the watch from their account. If needed, contact Apple with valid proof of purchase. For managed devices, use Profile Manager to clear Activation Lock.

Conclusion

Removing Activation Lock from an Apple Watch may seem tricky, but it is straightforward when you follow the right steps. Start by unpairing it from your iPhone. If that is not possible, use iCloud or get help from the previous owner. Save your proof of purchase for backup support. For managed devices, use the right administrative tools.

Following these steps helps you safely unlock your Apple Watch and use it again!

