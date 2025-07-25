Repair an External Hard Drive on Mac | Full Guide

Mac not reading your external hard drive? Whether it won’t mount, appears grayed out in Disk Utility, or throws a file system error, don’t panic. In this guide, we’ll walk you through step-by-step solutions that work on all Mac models running the latest macOS.

How to Repair an External Hard Drive on Mac

1. Check the Physical Connection

Start by making sure the cable and port are working:

Try a different USB-C or USB-A port on your Mac. Test another cable if you have one available. Connect the drive directly—avoid using USB hubs or adapters when troubleshooting.

2. Confirm Finder and System Settings

Sometimes your Mac detects the drive, but Finder is not set to display it.

Open Finder > Settings > General, and check External disks. Then go to the Sidebar tab and check External disks again. If your drive is still missing, proceed to Disk Utility.

3. Use Disk Utility > First Aid

macOS includes a built-in tool called First Aid to check and repair disk issues.

Open Disk Utility (via Spotlight or Applications > Utilities). Select your external drive from the sidebar. Click First Aid, then Run to scan and fix errors.

If First Aid fails, note the error message for clues. Continue with the steps below.

4. Try Mounting the Drive Manually

If the drive appears in Disk Utility but isn’t mounted:

Select it and click the Mount button. If it doesn’t mount, First Aid or Terminal might be required.

5. Use Terminal to List and Mount the Disk

Terminal can sometimes access and mount drives when Disk Utility fails.

Open Terminal and type: diskutil list Locate your external drive’s identifier (e.g., disk3s2). Then type: diskutil mount /dev/disk3s2 (replace with your actual disk ID)

If it mounts successfully, check Finder. If not, the drive may be corrupted.

6. Reformat the Drive (as a last resort)

If the data isn’t essential or you’ve backed it up, reformatting can bring the drive back to life.

In Disk Utility, select the drive and click Erase. Choose APFS or Mac OS Extended (Journaled) if using only with Mac. Use exFAT for cross-platform use. This will erase all data on the drive. Only proceed if you’re okay with that.

7. Check Drive Compatibility (exFAT, NTFS, etc.)

Some drives formatted for Windows may not be fully compatible:

NTFS-formatted drives can be read but not written to without third-party tools.

drives can be read but not written to without third-party tools. exFAT is recommended for drives shared between Mac and PC.

is recommended for drives shared between Mac and PC. Reformatting to APFS or Mac OS Extended ensures better compatibility with macOS.

8. Use a Specialized Data Recovery Software

If your external hard drive is unreadable and you’re worried about losing important data, don’t jump straight to formatting. You can use a dedicated data recovery tool to try and retrieve your files first.

Even if you’ve already formatted the drive by mistake, there’s still hope. Specialized tools like DiskDrill can scan and recover files from external hard drives, even after formatting.

DiskDrill supports a wide range of file types, including documents, photos, videos, compressed files, and more, making it a solid option whether you’re backing up data before a reformat or trying to recover something already lost.

Tips to Prevent Future Drive Issues

Always Eject Drives Safely : Right-click the drive in Finder and choose Eject before unplugging.

: Right-click the drive in Finder and choose before unplugging. Avoid Formatting in NTFS Without a Driver : macOS can’t write to NTFS drives natively.

: macOS can’t write to NTFS drives natively. Keep macOS Updated : New macOS updates fix bugs that may affect drive compatibility.

: New macOS updates fix bugs that may affect drive compatibility. Backup Regularly with Time Machine: Protect your data by backing up frequently to a secondary drive.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why doesn’t my Mac recognize my external hard drive? It could be a faulty cable, unreadable format, corrupted file system, or Finder settings hiding the drive. What is the difference between mounting and formatting? Mounting makes a disk accessible in Finder. Formatting erases and sets up the file system structure. Can I fix a corrupted hard drive without erasing it? Yes. Try Disk Utility’s First Aid or Terminal commands before erasing as a last resort. Is exFAT or APFS better for Mac use? Use APFS for Mac-only drives. Choose exFAT if you need compatibility with Windows PCs. How do I access Disk Utility on a Mac? Use Spotlight ( Cmd + Space ) and type Disk Utility, or go to Applications > Utilities.







Summary

Check cable, port, and system preferences Use Disk Utility > First Aid Try mounting manually in Disk Utility Use Terminal if needed Reformat only if necessary Check format compatibility (exFAT, NTFS, APFS)

Conclusion

Most external hard drive issues on a Mac can be solved with a few built-in tools and careful troubleshooting. Whether it’s a simple Finder setting or a file system error, following these steps should restore access to your drive.

If your external drive still won’t work after trying all methods, consider contacting Apple Support or using a certified data recovery service. With regular backups and safe ejection practices, you can reduce the chances of drive failure in the future.