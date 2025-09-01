Set Alarm on Your Apple Watch: 3 Easy Ways [All Models]

Setting an alarm on your Apple Watch is simple, whether you want to use Siri or manually set it through the Alarms app. This guide will help you set up and manage alarms on your Apple Watch!

How to Set an Alarm on Apple Watch?

1. Using Siri to Set an Alarm

Activate Siri: Raise your wrist and say “Hey Siri” or press and hold the Digital Crown. Set the Alarm: Say “Set an alarm for [time].” For example, “Set an alarm for 7:00 AM.” Confirmation: Siri will confirm that the alarm has been set.

2. Using the Alarms App on Apple Watch

Open the Alarms App: Press the Digital Crown to access the Home screen and tap the Alarms app. Add a New Alarm: Tap the plus icon to create a new alarm. Set the Time: Use the Digital Crown to adjust the hour and minute. Choose AM or PM: Tap AM or PM to select the correct time format. Confirm: Tap the green checkmark to save the alarm.

3. Using iPhone Clock App with Apple Watch

Open the Clock App on iPhone: Set an alarm as you normally would on your iPhone. Sync with Apple Watch: Ensure your Apple Watch is paired and notifications are enabled so the alarm alerts you on the watch.

Managing Alarms on Apple Watch

Tap an existing alarm to change its time, repeat settings, or label.

Swipe left on an alarm and tap Delete, or tap the alarm and scroll down to tap Delete.

or tap the alarm and scroll down to tap In the alarm settings, toggle the Snooze option.

option. For wake-up alarms as part of your sleep schedule, tap the alarm and select Skip for Tonight.

Tips for Using Alarms on Apple Watch

Enable Silent Mode to have the alarm vibrate without sound by swiping up on the watch face to access Control Center and tapping the bell icon. Silent Mode will also mute all Apple Watch notifications.

When your Apple Watch is charging and placed on its side, it enters Nightstand Mode, showing the time and alarms.

You can set alarms to sound even in Silent Mode by enabling Break Through Silent Mode in the alarm settings if your watch is updated to the latest software.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I set an alarm on my Apple Watch using my iPhone? No, alarms must be set directly on the Apple Watch. However, you can set alarms on your iPhone, and if notifications are enabled, your Apple Watch will alert you when the iPhone alarm goes off. How do I make my Apple Watch alarm vibrate only? Enable Silent Mode by swiping up on the watch face to access Control Center and tapping the bell icon. Can I set multiple alarms on my Apple Watch? Yes, you can set multiple alarms. Each alarm can have its own time, repeat settings, and label. How do I use my Apple Watch as a bedside clock? Place your Apple Watch on its charger and enable Nightstand Mode in the Settings app under General. It will show the time and alarms.

Summary

Set Alarms: Use Siri or the Alarms app to set alarms on your Apple Watch. Manage Alarms: Edit, delete, or adjust snooze settings in the Alarms app. Silent Mode: Enable Silent Mode for vibration-only alarms. Nightstand Mode: Turn your Apple Watch into a bedside clock using Nightstand Mode. Break Through Silent Mode: Enable alarms to sound even in Silent Mode with the latest software.

Conclusion

Setting and managing alarms on your Apple Watch is easy and convenient. You can use Siri for hands-free setup or the Alarms app for manual control. Silent Mode, Nightstand Mode, and Break Through Silent Mode let you customize your alarm experience.

With these features, your Apple Watch can be your personal alarm clock to help keep you on schedule every day.

