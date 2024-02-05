iOS 17.4: How to Use SharePlay for Music on Apple TV

With tvOS 17.4, you can now use SharePlay for Music on your Apple TV. Earlier, Apple introduced a similar feature using SharePlay in your car where you can collaborate with others and play your favorite songs without using any AUX or Bluetooth connection.

Let’s look at everything we need to know about this new feature available for iOS 17.4 and tvOS 17.4 users and how you can access it.

What is SharePlay for Music on Apple TV?

The Music App on the Apple TV will display a SharePlay QR code that anyone can scan and control music as they like.

Another significant aspect of this feature is that you do not need an Apple Music subscription to control the music on the app. Only the host needs the subscription and he or she can grant access to other users for collaboration. The feature is available for iOS 17.4 and tvOS 17.4 beta users only and will be available for everyone once stable build is released.

How to Use SharePlay for Music on Apple TV

To use SharePlay for Apple Music on your Apple TV, you can do the following:

Source- Reddit

Open the Apple Music app on your Apple TV. Select a Music to play. Then, click on the SharePlay icon to generate the QR code. Bring out your phone and scan the QR code using your camera app. Tap on the URL below to open the Apple Music app on your phone.

The host will then get a notification on their device to grant access to the joining request. Once the host approves, you can get the music control on your phone and play your choice of music directly on the Apple TV.

Furthermore, this new feature is now also available for HomePod users. Both iPhone and Android users can scan the QR code, making it accessible to a larger audience worldwide. iOS 17.4 has brought a lot of more features including the ability to set a default browser other than Safari, set ‌Siri‌ to read incoming messages in a different language, and more.