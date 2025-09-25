Should You Replace Your Apple Watch Battery? Everything You Need to Know

Is battery life fading on your Apple Watch? Apple will test the battery and replace it when it no longer holds enough charge, free under AppleCare+ if it’s below Apple’s health threshold, or for a fee if you’re out of coverage. Here’s the practical playbook: how to check your battery health, when replacement makes sense, what it costs, how to book service, and a few pro tips to stretch the time before you ever need a swap.

First, check if you actually need a new battery

On your watch: Go to Settings → Battery → Battery Health. You’ll see Maximum Capacity and any service alerts. Apple flags you when capacity is “significantly reduced.” For more details, check out our separate article on how to check your Apple Watch battery health.

AppleCare+ rule of thumb: If diagnostics show <80% of original capacity, AppleCare+ covers battery service at no charge. Out of warranty or without AppleCare+, there’s a fee. (Pricing varies by model/region, you can use Apple’s estimator to find out.)

Can I replace the battery myself?

Short answer: no, not realistically. Apple Watch isn’t part of Apple’s Self Service Repair catalog (that program covers iPhone, iPad, Mac, select displays, and Beats). If you DIY a watch, Apple may decline future service. Use Apple or an authorized provider.

How to book a battery replacement (the smooth way)

Back up your iPhone (your Watch piggybacks on it). Open the Apple Support app (or visit Apple’s repair site) and choose Get Service. Select Battery performance then schedule a drop off.

If you have AppleCare+ and diagnostics confirm <80%, the battery service fee is waived. Otherwise, Apple shows the out-of-warranty price via Get an estimate.

Heads-up: Replacement units or parts may include new or previously used genuine parts that pass Apple’s functional tests.

When should you replace vs. wait?

Replace now if health is <80% (covered on AppleCare+), or you can’t comfortably finish a day even after basic optimizations.

Battery-saving tips to delay a replacement

These are quick wins that don’t ruin the experience. For more tips, take a look at how to increase your Apple Watch battery life:

Use Low Power Mode during long days or travel (Control Center → Battery).

during long days or travel (Control Center → Battery). Turn off Always-On display (if supported) or reduce Wake Screen time.

display (if supported) or reduce time. Trim Background App Refresh and aggressive heart rate/blood oxygen polling during idle hours.

and aggressive polling during idle hours. Prune push notifications you don’t act on.

you don’t act on. Prefer Bluetooth when the paired iPhone is nearby; standalone cellular drains faster.

when the paired iPhone is nearby; standalone drains faster. Keep watchOS updated. Point releases often include power fixes. If you’re following the new cycle, see our quick takes on what’s new and when.

Tip: After a major update, expect 24–48 hours of extra drain while indexing and sync settle, don’t judge battery health on day one.

Safety note (swelling and recalls)

Apple previously settled a lawsuit over early-model swelling risks; while Apple didn’t admit fault, it’s a reminder to stop using any device that shows swelling, screen lift, or overheating and seek service immediately. Also be mindful of third-party chargers; recalled accessories do happen.

FAQ

Does Apple replace the battery or swap the whole watch? Either can happen. Apple may replace the battery or provide a service replacement unit that meets spec; both are covered by Apple’s repair guarantee. What if my battery health is 81%? AppleCare+ coverage is triggered when diagnostics show below 80%. If you’re close, try the tips above; re-test later. Out-of-warranty replacements are still available for a fee. Will I lose water resistance after service? Authorized service reseals and tests devices to spec. DIY or unauthorized repair can compromise sealing—another reason to stick with Apple or an authorized provider. Can I keep using the watch while it’s serviced?

If you depend on it daily, ask about Express Replacement Service with AppleCare+. Availability varies by region.









Summary

Check Battery Health on the watch first. If diagnostics show <80% and you have AppleCare+, Apple replaces the battery at no charge. Book service via the Apple Support app for mail-in or in-store options. Apple guarantees the repair. Use Low Power Mode and a few smart tweaks to stretch runtime before you need a swap.

Bottom line

A tired Apple Watch battery is fixable, and often free under AppleCare+. Confirm your health number on the watch, book official service, and you’ll be back to all-day battery. While you wait for your appointment, a little tuning (Low Power Mode, fewer background tasks) can buy you meaningful hours.