How to Safely Turn On Your Apple Watch [Any Model]

Getting your Apple Watch up and running is simple, but it helps to know the right steps. In this guide, I’ll walk you through how to power on your Apple Watch, including model-specific guidance and useful tips if things don’t go as planned.

How to Turn On Your Apple Watch

Press and hold the side button until the Apple logo appears. You may see a black screen momentarily before the logo. Once it’s on, your watch face will appear.

Apple Watch SE and Other Specific Models

All Apple Watch models, including Series 5, SE, Ultra, and others, use the same method: press and hold the Side button until the Apple logo appears.

That said, for models with the Always On display, such as Series 5 and later, your screen may look dim or stay on even when you are not interacting with it. That is a different feature, not a sign that the watch is off.

What to Do if the Apple Watch Doesn’t Turn On?

If the battery is drained : Place the Apple Watch on its charger. Wait a few minutes. Sometimes the battery is so low that the charging screen takes time to show.

: Place the Apple Watch on its charger. Wait a few minutes. Sometimes the battery is so low that the charging screen takes time to show. Using Force Restart : Press and hold both the side button and the Digital Crown at the same time for at least 10 seconds. Release when the Apple logo appears.

: Press and hold both the side button and the Digital Crown at the same time for at least 10 seconds. Release when the Apple logo appears. Inspect charging components: Ensure the charging contacts on both the watch and charger are clean and not bent. Try a different charger or cable if available.

Tips

If the screen stays black, a soft restart might help. If that fails, a force restart is your next step.

Always use the original charger or a certified replacement to ensure proper power delivery.

Clean both the watch back and charging puck gently with a dry cloth before charging.

If your Apple Watch seems stuck or unresponsive after trying both restarts, it is best to contact Apple Support or visit an authorized service center.

Frequently Asked Questions

My Apple Watch won’t turn on even after charging, what now? Try a force restart by pressing and holding both the side button and Digital Crown for 10 seconds until the Apple logo appears. If that fails, clean contacts, try a different charger, and contact Apple Support if needed. Can I wake the display without turning on the watch? If the watch is on but idle, you can tap the display, raise your wrist, or press the Digital Crown to wake it. What is the Always On feature? Apple Watch Series 5 and later have an Always On display that keeps the watch face visible even when your wrist is down. It dims to save battery but wakes fully with a tap or wrist raise. Why does the screen look dim or not turn on after pressing buttons? Your watch may be in Low Power or Theater Mode, which reduces screen activity. Turning off these modes via Control Center can restore normal wake behavior.

Summary

Press and hold the Side button until the Apple logo appears. Charge first if no power appears. Be patient, as it may take a moment. If still unresponsive, force restart using the side button and the Digital Crown. Clean charging contacts and try another cable if needed. For persistent issues, contact Apple Support for help.

Conclusion

Turning on your Apple Watch is straightforward. Just press and hold the side button. If it does not respond, charging, cleaning, or a force restart usually does the trick!