Best Ways to Use Braille Access on iOS 26

The new rollout for iOS 26 includes some very interesting features for more accessibility. The new iPhone Braille Access for the iOS 26 is a dedicated, braille-first feature that allows visually impaired users to use their iPhone to take Braille notes.

How to Use Braille Access on iOS 26

The new Braille Access feature in iOS 26 gives you a centralized hub for accessibility. You can now perform more actions directly from a connected braille display.

This new iPhone braille function is an essential update that offers a simpler braille keyboard function. To get started and learn how to use braille access on iOS 26, follow these steps.

1. Navigating the Braille Access Menu

First things first, make sure VoiceOver is enabled. It works best with the braille display for better control and ease of access.

Go to Settings: Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Access Braille Settings: Tap on Accessibility, then VoiceOver, and then Braille. Find Braille Access: Tap on Braille Access. This will open the new workspace menu which is your main control center.

You can navigate it by using specific braille commands:

Next Item/Line: Use the Next command (Dot 4 + Space) or the panning button on your display.

Use the Next command (Dot 4 + Space) or the panning button on your display. Previous Item/Line: Use the Previous command (Dot 1 + Space) or the panning button.

Use the Previous command (Dot 1 + Space) or the panning button. Select Item: Use the Return command (Dot 8).

Use the Return command (Dot 8). Exit Braille Access: Press Dots 7 and 8 together.

2. Using Braille Access via Braille Display

The main benefit is that the iPhone Braille access turns your phone into a notetaker and control center which has a more streamlined interface you can control with your display.

Connect Your Display: Make sure your braille display is connected to your iPhone via Bluetooth. Activate VoiceOver: Ensure VoiceOver is turned on. Toggle Braille Access: Press Dots 7 and 8 together on your braille display. This instantly opens the Braille Access menu.

From this menu, you can quickly:

Launch an App: Select Launch App and type the name of the app you want to open.

Select Launch App and type the name of the app you want to open. Access the Calculator: Use Nemeth or UEB Math to perform calculations.

Use Nemeth or UEB Math to perform calculations. Check the Time: Select the Time option to hear or read the current time.

The braille access simply moves the control from the screen and onto the braille display. It’s not difficult to understand why this feature is a game-changer for accessibility.

3. Braille Notes and Additional Features

One of the best new functions is the built-in notetaker which most blind and legally blind users can benefit from. You do not need a separate app to take simple notes.

Braille Notes: From the Braille Access menu, select Braille Notes. You can create new notes or folders. These notes sync directly to iCloud.

From the Braille Access menu, select Braille Notes. You can create new notes or folders. These notes sync directly to iCloud. BRF Files: You can now open Braille Ready Format (BRF) files directly without installing a third-party reader. You can search files, add bookmarks, and read documents with ease.

You can now open Braille Ready Format (BRF) files directly without installing a third-party reader. You can search files, add bookmarks, and read documents with ease. Live Captions with Context Menus: The new Live Captions feature can transcribe real-time conversations onto your braille display. The new transcriptions will appear surrounded by a full braille cell on the display. To open the Context Menu, you can use the Delete command (Dot 7) on a Braille Note or BRF file. This menu allows you to Move, Delete, or Rename files. For Live Captions, the Context Menu lets you Pause or Summarize the audio using Apple Intelligence.

4. Customizing the Braille Access Settings

Knowing how to use the iPhone Braille Access on iOS 26 means customizing it for ease of use and making it more convenient. With the new update, you have full control over how your braille display works with your iPhone.

Go to Braille Settings: Navigate to Settings > Accessibility > VoiceOver > Braille. Adjust the Braille Table: Tap the Braille Display to choose the braille table for input and output. This includes options for contracted or uncontracted braille. Set Status Cells: You can turn on the general and text status cells and choose where they appear on your display. Auto Advance Duration: You can adjust the advance duration of the text and how fast the display pans to the next line. It’s a very useful setting for improving reading speed. Enable Bluetooth on Start: Make sure you have your Bluetooth turned on under the Braille settings. Once it’s activated when the VoiceOver starts, the iPhone braille access will be ready to connect instantly. Arguably, it’s a solid improvement since the iOS 15.3.1 braille update.