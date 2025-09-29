Nothing Ear 3 vs AirPods Pro 3: Which Earbuds Dominate in 2025?

When it comes to true wireless earbuds, 2025 has already been a game-changer. Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 arrived with big promises: better noise cancellation, Spatial Audio upgrades, and even a built-in heart rate sensor. Meanwhile, the Nothing Ear 3 continues its mission of blending style with strong audio performance at a more accessible price.

Both models target slightly different audiences, but if you’re deciding between them, it’s essential to understand where each one excels. In this comparison, I’ll break down design, ANC, sound, features, battery life, and pricing so you can figure out which is the right fit for your lifestyle. And yes, I’ve added my own perspective at the end, because I know how overwhelming these choices can get.

Comparison Table: Nothing Ear 3 vs AirPods Pro 3

Feature Nothing Ear 3 AirPods Pro 3 Design & Build Transparent/polished accents, lightweight Premium Apple design, new foam-infused tips Noise Cancellation Adaptive ANC with custom EQ tuning Up to 2× stronger than Pro 2, Adaptive Audio Sound Profile Punchy bass, LDAC support, vibrant highs Balanced tuning, wider soundstage, refined mids Battery Life 5–6 hrs ANC on (case extends to ~30 hrs) Up to 8 hrs ANC on, ~40 hrs with case Smart Features Cross-platform, EQ control, gesture inputs Heart rate sensor, Live Translation, Find My Price Lower, budget-friendly premium Higher, premium Apple pricing

Design & Comfort

The Nothing Ear 3 adheres to its signature transparent aesthetic, which remains fresh in a market crowded with black and white earbuds. They’re lightweight, breathable, and don’t try to hide the tech, perfect if you like earbuds that double as a fashion statement.

Apple went in the opposite direction with the AirPods Pro 3, refining its design while introducing foam-infused ear tips for improved passive noise isolation. Comfort is improved over the Pro 2, especially for long listening sessions. If durability is a concern, both offer IP ratings for sweat and water resistance, although Apple’s build feels slightly more robust.

Noise Cancellation & Sound Quality

Here’s where things get interesting. The Ear 3 delivers adaptive ANC with adjustable levels through its companion app, giving you more manual control over how much noise you want to block. Great for commutes or flights.

Apple, however, claims that the AirPods Pro 3 ANC is up to twice as strong as the Pro 2, and early testing suggests that this is not just marketing. Combined with Adaptive Audio, which automatically blends ANC and Transparency Mode, it creates a seamless listening experience whether you’re on the subway or in the office.

Sound quality also splits audiences. The Nothing Ear 3 prioritizes bass-driven, energetic audio with LDAC support, appealing to those who love punchy, vivid tracks. Apple focused on refinement, achieving a balanced midrange, a wider soundstage, and improved clarity, as highlighted in audiophile-focused reviews of the AirPods Pro 3.

Therefore, if you want detail and immersion, Apple wins. And if you want excitement and value, Nothing has the edge.

Smart Features & Ecosystem

Nothing keeps things platform-agnostic. Ear 3 works just as well on Android as on iOS, with an intuitive app that lets you fine-tune ANC, EQ, and gestures. It’s simple and straightforward.

Apple, of course, leverages its ecosystem. The AirPods Pro 3 introduces a heart rate sensor, real-time translation, and deeper Find My integration. If you’re an iPhone user, these additions feel seamless. If you’re on Android, they’re basically inaccessible.

For context, Apple is clearly trying to differentiate the Pro 3 not just against Nothing, but also against rivals like Sony’s WF-1000XM5 and Garmin/Coros fitness earbuds, where health and smart integrations are becoming more common.

Battery Life & Charging

Battery life remains a major deciding factor.

Nothing Ear 3 : Around 5–6 hours with ANC on, with the charging case extending that to ~30 hours.

: Around 5–6 hours with ANC on, with the charging case extending that to ~30 hours. AirPods Pro 3: Pushes ahead with up to 8 hours with ANC on and nearly 40 hours with the case, as also noted in battery performance breakdowns.

Both support fast charging and wireless charging, but Apple’s efficiency gains are noticeable in daily use.

Price & Value

Here’s the real separator.

The Nothing Ear 3 is aggressively priced, offering premium features at a mid-range cost.

AirPods Pro 3 sits firmly in the premium bracket, justified by its deeper ecosystem features and audio refinements.

If you’re already in Apple’s world, the extra spend feels worthwhile. If you’re on Android or don’t care about health/translation features, Ear 3 will save you money without huge compromises.

Conclusion: Which Should You Buy?

Both earbuds are winners in their own way.

Get the Nothing Ear 3 if you want style, punchy sound, and cross-platform compatibility at a fair price.

Choose the AirPods Pro 3 if you’re invested in the Apple ecosystem and want the latest smart features, best-in-class ANC, and longer battery life.

Personally, I lean toward the AirPods Pro 3 for the seamless experience and health integrations, but if I were recommending them to a friend with an Android device, the Nothing Ear 3 would be the smarter buy.