You’ll Probably Have to Unfreeze Your Credit for Apple Card

When you apply for Apple Card, reports say that Goldman Sachs performs a credit check with TransUnion. If you’ve frozen your credit, you’ll probably have to do a temporary unfreeze in order to get an Apple Card.

TransUnion Unfreeze

There are two options to unfreeze. You can call TransUnion at 1-888-909-8872, or visit the website. You’ll have to sign up for an account if you don’t already have one. Additionally, make sure you have your PIN number handy that you received when you performed the freeze.

You can either permanently unfreeze, or do a temporary unfreeze which lasts 30 days. You have to specify who you’re unfreezing it for, in this case Goldman Sachs.

