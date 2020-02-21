Here’s How to Block Apple News+ Magazines

I subscribed to Apple News+ for a couple of months, but I unsubscribed once I realized that I barely ever read any of the magazines. However, despite unsubscribing I was annoyed to realize that the News app was still full of News+ content.

I get it, Apple is pushing everyone to its services, but in my opinion News+ content should stay in the News+ tab. But it didn’t; scrolling through the regular Today tab I saw that News+ magazines were still being suggested quite frequently, no matter how much I tapped “Suggest Less.” But I found a solution.

Block News+ Magazines

Open Settings . Tap on News . Turn the toggle on next to Restrict Stories in Today .

This means that you’ll only see content from websites and topics that you subscribe to. I actually just discovered this a couple minutes ago, and so far the News+ content has disappeared. Hopefully it stays that way. Of course, you can long press on a News+ magazine and tap Block Channel, but this gets rid of them in one fell swoop.

