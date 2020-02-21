Earth 3D Brings Gorgeous Live Wallpapers to Your Mac

Earth 3D is a cool app we recently discovered in the Mac App Store. It gives you live wallpapers and screensavers of the earth, with details of buildings, airplanes, and more.

Earth 3D

It shows you over 2,600 geographic objects, over 500 wonders of the world, a real=life night sky, a day/night cycle with city lights, and a whole lot more. The graphics are high-quality 3D, with HD textures for 1080p and up, and it supports Apple’s Retina displays. There’s also an interactive mode where you can click and drag to explore the planet.

Even though it’s a live wallpaper, it doesn’t stop your computer from going to sleep. It has plenty of add-ons available, like a human world, animal world, plant world, and sky world. There’s also a way to see global weather. It supports multiple displays too.

It may not be good for older machines, though. My 2014 MacBook Pro starts blasting its fans after a short period when it runs the app.

You can buy Earth 3D on the Mac App Store for US$2.99.

Further Reading

[Safari Will Stop Accepting HTTPS Certificates That Last Longer Than 13 Months]

[Apple Maps Look Around Comes to Boston, Philadelphia, Washington D.C.]