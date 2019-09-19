iOS 13: How to Enable the Swiping QuickPath Keyboard

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| Quick Tip

Apple added a QuickPath keyboard to iOS 13, which lets you swipe from one letter to the next in order to type. It’s a nice feature that speeds up typing. Here’s how to enable it.quickpath keyboard toggle in settings

QuickPath Keyboard

  1. Go to Settings.
  2. Tap General.
  3. Tap Keyboards.
  4. Scroll down and tap the toggle for Slide to Type.

Below that option is Delete Slide-to-Type by Word. This means that if you make a mistake while swiping, and you make a mistake and hit the delete (X) button on the keyboard, it will delete the entire word instead of just one letter at a time. If you prefer that it delete one letter at a time, turn this setting off.

