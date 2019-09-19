iOS 13: How to Enable the Swiping QuickPath Keyboard

Apple added a QuickPath keyboard to iOS 13, which lets you swipe from one letter to the next in order to type. It’s a nice feature that speeds up typing. Here’s how to enable it.

QuickPath Keyboard

Go to Settings . Tap General . Tap Keyboards . Scroll down and tap the toggle for Slide to Type .

Below that option is Delete Slide-to-Type by Word. This means that if you make a mistake while swiping, and you make a mistake and hit the delete (X) button on the keyboard, it will delete the entire word instead of just one letter at a time. If you prefer that it delete one letter at a time, turn this setting off.

