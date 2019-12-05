Here’s How to Get Your Apple Music Replay Mix

Apple Music is introducing an end-of-the-year playlist called Apple Music Replay so you can see the top songs, artists, and albums you’ve listened to this year. Here’s how to get it.

Apple Music Replay

  1. Sign into Apple Music on the web.
  2. Tap Get Your Replay Remix and it will be automatically created.
  3. When it’s done just click the Add button to it add to Apple Music.

2019 Apple Music replay mix

It’s a fun way to see your music exploration for the year. Here’s the link to my playlist, where my number one song is All Out Life by Slipknot.

