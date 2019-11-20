Apple Music for Business Could Come to a Store Near You

Apple not only wants to provide music for consumers but also businesses in the form of muzak. So far businesses that play Apple Music in their stores include Levi Strauss & Co. and Harrods (via WSJ—hard paywall).

Apple Music for Business

Apple is partnering with PlayNetwork Inc., which specializes in providing music for commercial use. Apple is the one that will create and suggest playlists to use for businesses. Many music licensed for commercial use its more expensive and consumer products like Apple Music, so businesses can potentially save money by switching.

But on opposite side, a report from Nielsen Music last year estimated that artists, labels, and music producers collectively lose US$2.65 billion per year when businesses switch to consumer music services. PlayNetwork says that Apple Music for Business is “priced competitively.”

Apple Music for Business has been running for six months and so far has 25 accounts. Once these are fully implemented Apple could be servicing over 10,000 stores, including its own retail stores.

