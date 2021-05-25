Along with the new Apple Watch Pride Edition Bands, there are two new Faces available. Not only do they relate to the accessory, but they also have a fun little Easter egg feature.

An Easter Egg Feature in the Pride Apple Watch Faces

There is a new rectangular Pride Edition Apple Watch Face and a circular one. The former offers no complications. Both though do have a bit of interactivity. If you turn the Digital Crown either clockwise or counter-clockwise the braiding opens and closes.

BlackCorvid
#86837

More than an Easter egg, Series 5 & 6 watches with always-on feature spin up from an open weave to the closed pattern (if one has it set that way) as one raises one’s arm to enable full function.

0