Along with the new Apple Watch Pride Edition Bands, there are two new Faces available. Not only do they relate to the accessory, but they also have a fun little Easter egg feature.
An Easter Egg Feature in the Pride Apple Watch Faces
There is a new rectangular Pride Edition Apple Watch Face and a circular one. The former offers no complications. Both though do have a bit of interactivity. If you turn the Digital Crown either clockwise or counter-clockwise the braiding opens and closes.
More than an Easter egg, Series 5 & 6 watches with always-on feature spin up from an open weave to the closed pattern (if one has it set that way) as one raises one’s arm to enable full function.