Apple Watch Ultra 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra – Which Smartwatch Is Worth Your Money?

When it comes to high-performance smartwatches, two names dominate the conversation: Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. These are not your average wrist gadgets—they’re packed with cutting-edge features that push the boundaries of what a smartwatch can do.

In this article, we will compare the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra directly. You can then decide which one best suits your lifestyle.

At a glance, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is the ultimate extension of the iPhone ecosystem. It offers unmatched integration and health features. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is the crown jewel of Android wearables. It combines customisation, endurance, and value.

Design & Durability

The Ultra 3 continues Apple’s rugged tradition with a 49mm titanium case, flat sapphire crystal display, and a design made to withstand the elements. With 100m water resistance and MIL-STD 810H certification, it’s dive-ready and built to military-grade standards.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra sports a 47.4mm titanium case and a sapphire crystal display. Its signature cushion design gives it a sleek yet sturdy profile. It also offers 10 ATM/100m water resistance and MIL-STD 810H durability. It has a Quick Button for instant customisation.

Verdict: Both are tough and premium. Apple’s Ultra 3 leans into a rugged aesthetic. Samsung’s Ultra has a sleeker vibe with more user customisation.

Display

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 features a 1.98-inch Retina LTPO3 OLED with a stunning 3,000 nits peak brightness. Thanks to its wide-angle OLED panel, visibility remains excellent even off-angle. The 1Hz refresh rate ensures a smooth, always-on display while conserving energy.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra offers a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with the same 3,000 nits brightness. It delivers sharp visuals with excellent pixel density and deep contrasts.

Verdict: Apple has the edge in sheer size and wide-angle readability. Samsung’s AMOLED delivers vibrant visuals in a smaller footprint.

Performance & Software

The Apple Watch Ultra is powered by the S10 SiP with a 4-core Neural Engine. This watch handles AI features and multitasking. Running on watchOS 26, it offers seamless integration with iPhones. It also provides access to the largest app library and unmatched ecosystem benefits.

Equipped with the Exynos W1000 chipset, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra runs Wear OS 5 with One UI Watch 6. Performance is smooth, and it integrates with Galaxy smartphones. AI-backed health tracking and deep Android compatibility make it an excellent choice for non-iPhone users.

Verdict: Both are powerhouses, but your choice depends on your phone. iPhone owners will get the best experience with Apple. Android users should stick with Samsung.

Health & Fitness Features

Packed with ECG, SpO2, temperature monitoring, hypertension notifications, and sleep apnea detection, the Apple Watch Ultra is great for seniors. Adventurers get tools like a depth gauge, water temperature sensor, advanced GPS, and backtrack mode.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra features Samsung’s BioActive sensor for heart rate, ECG, and body composition analysis. It also includes dual-frequency GPS and robust sport-tracking, including multi-sport modes for triathletes.

Verdict: Apple wins on FDA-approved health features and safety tools. Samsung shines with body composition tracking and AI-powered wellness insights.

Battery Life & Charging

The Apple Watch Ultra delivers up to 42 hours of normal use and 72 hours in low-power mode, with fast charging for quick top-ups.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra boasts up to 100 hours in power-saving mode and about 48 hours in regular use. It supports wireless charging.

Verdict: Samsung leads in endurance. Apple is no slouch—especially with fast charging.

Pricing & Value

Apple Watch Ultra 3: $799 starting price

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: $649.99

Verdict: Samsung provides excellent value at a lower price. Apple justifies its higher cost with unmatched integration and safety features.

Features Comparison Table

Feature Apple Watch Ultra3 Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Display 1.98″ Retina LTPO3 OLED, 3000 nits 1.5″ Super AMOLED, 3000 nits Processor S10 SiP + Neural Engine Exynos W1000 Battery Life Up to 42 hrs (72 in low power) Up to 48 hrs (100 in power saving) Health features ECG, SpO2, FDA-approved, Sleep Apnea, Depth Gauge ECG, Body Composition, AI Wellness Durability 49mm Titanium, 100m WR, MIL-STD 810H 47.4mm Titanium, 100m WR, MIL-STD 810H Special Features Emergency SOS via Satellite, 86dB Siren Quick Button Customisation Price $799 $649.99

Tips

Choose the Apple Watch Ultra 3 if you own an iPhone and want the best health and safety features.

and want the best health and safety features. Choose the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra if you’re an Android user, value longer battery life and want a more affordable smartwatch.

Final Thought

Both Apple and Samsung are pushing smartwatch technology to new heights. Whichever path you choose, you’re getting one of the best adventure-ready smartwatches. That competition is a win for all consumers.

