10 Happy Halloween Wallpapers for iPhone (Free)

Every year when Halloween rolls around, I love giving my iPhone a little seasonal refresh. Changing the wallpaper instantly sets the mood: it’s simple, fun, and completely free. Whether you prefer something spooky, cute, or subtly themed, there’s a wallpaper that fits your style. In this list, I’ve handpicked 10 free Happy Halloween wallpapers for iPhone that bring just the right mix of festive charm and eerie vibe to your home screen.

1. Spiderweb Elegance



This sleek design features chalk-like “Happy Halloween” text on a dark textured background with delicate spiderweb illustrations in the corners. The minimalist style makes it perfect for those who want a subtle seasonal touch without overwhelming their home screen icons.

2. Fiery Pumpkin Spectacular

Watch as glowing embers dance around a brilliantly lit jack-o’-lantern in this dramatic wallpaper. The warm orange and golden tones against a dark backdrop create an intense, atmospheric effect that captures the essence of Halloween night.

3. Moonlit Halloween Scene

This enchanting wallpaper showcases a full moon, silhouetted bats, and carved pumpkins beneath twisted tree branches. A haunted house in the distance brings together classic elements for the perfect Halloween ambiance.

4. Friendly Ghost Party

Bright and whimsical, this wallpaper features an adorable white ghost, grinning skeleton, and glowing jack-o’-lanterns. The playful cartoon design makes it ideal for those who love the fun, lighthearted side of Halloween.

5. Festive Halloween Collage

Bursting with Halloween icons like ghosts, pumpkins, witch hats, bats, and spiderwebs, this vibrant collage celebrates every part of the season. The golden “Happy” script adds a touch of elegance to the colorful, festive design.

6. Glowing Ghost Sign

Cute gradient-colored ghosts hover around a wooden sign with neon-style “Happy Halloween” text. The purple-to-pink color scheme gives this wallpaper a modern, eye-catching twist that’s both fun and trendy.

7. Lantern-Carrying Ghost

A gentle ghost holding a glowing lantern floats among paper bats and orange garlands. The soft lighting and warm tones create a cozy, welcoming Halloween look perfect for your lock screen.

8. Mystical Pumpkin Witch

This striking wallpaper shows a glowing jack-o’-lantern wearing a witch’s hat surrounded by purple magical energy. The orange and purple color palette and ethereal lighting make it one of the most captivating designs on the list.

9. Enchanted Haunted Mansion

Under a bright full moon, a Victorian-style haunted house with glowing windows stands surrounded by bats and giant pumpkins. The detailed illustration captures the mystery and charm of Halloween night perfectly.

10. Cemetery Pumpkin Tower

Three stacked jack-o’-lanterns with mischievous grins stand tall in a moonlit graveyard, complete with crows, tombstones, and eerie trees. A witch’s hat on the top pumpkin adds a playful finishing touch.

Ready to transform your iPhone for the spookiest season of the year? These free Happy Halloween wallpapers for iPhones offer something for everyone, whether you’re drawn to cute and playful designs or prefer dark and atmospheric scenes. Simply save your favorites and set them as your lock screen or home screen to keep the Halloween spirit alive all month long. Happy haunting!