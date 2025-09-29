7 Free Scenic 4K Wallpapers for macOS Tahoe Users

Apple finally rolled out the macOS Tahoe earlier this month. With the official release of the new macOS Tahoe, Mac users are not only diving into a host of new features but are also getting their hands on a stunning new desktop collection of wallpapers.

Listed below are some of the best available free options that you can use to customize the look of your Mac’s desktop. We’ll also show you the step-by-step process to change the wallpaper of your Mac.

Here’s a collection of some of the best free 4K macOS wallpapers

Like Windows, macOS Tahoe gives users plenty of choices for customizing their desktop with different wallpapers. With a wide range of built-in wallpapers, you can quickly personalize your workspace and refresh its look. So, we’ve tracked down 7 free 4K wallpapers that you can download and use on your Mac.

1. Seawaves on Sands:

This wallpaper captures a stunning aerial view of ocean waves crashing onto a sandy shore, blending calming blues and warm earthy tones for a refreshing desktop look.

Image Credit: Pexels.com

2. White Flowers in Bloom:

A soft focus close-up of light pink and white cherry blossoms against a clear, slightly muted teal-blue sky. This wallpaper brings a peaceful, calming touch of spring and nature’s delicate artistry to your screen.

Image Credit: Pexels.com

3. Stars and Clouds at Nighttime:

A dramatic and detailed view of the Milky Way stretching across a dark sky. This wallpaper offers a magnificent, deep space aesthetic perfect for a cosmic theme.

Image Credit: Pexels.com

4. Silhouette of Golden Gate Bridge:

A striking view of the Golden Gate suspension bridge silhouetted against a dramatic sunset sky. This wallpaper features a bold, atmospheric urban-meets-nature landscape.

Image Credit: Pexels.com

5. Rocks on Lake Tahoe:

A serene and brightly lit shot of the rocky shore of Lake Tahoe at sunset. The golden light and calm water perfectly capture the natural beauty of the region in this wallpaper for Macs.

Image Credit: Pexels.com

6. Antelope Canyon:

A mesmerizing, abstract view from within a slot canyon, highlighting the swirling, smooth curves of sandstone walls bathed in dramatic orange and purple light.

Image Credit: Pexels.com

7. Aurora Borealis:

A spectacular, vibrant display of the Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) sweeping green across a starry dark sky above rugged, snow-dusted mountains and glowing turquoise water.

Image Credit: Pexels.com

The following are some of the free 4K wallpapers you can use as alternatives to the official macOS options.

You might also want to check out the best wallpapers in iOS 26 or the best iPadOS 26 wallpapers.