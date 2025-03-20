Here Are the Known Bugs and Issues in iOS 18.4 Beta 4

iOS 18.4 Beta 4 is here! Going by the typical iOS launch dates, it’s the final Public Beta and Developer Beta version before Apple drops a stable release. iOS 18 brought a major overhaul, and the previous point releases did a good job of ironing out the bugs. However, a handful of them still remain. Here’s what Apple’s devs need to get right in the next few weeks.

1. App Library Scrolling Is Sluggish

Scrolling through the App Library in iOS 18.4 Beta 4 can feel a bit clunky. Instead of the usual fluid motion, the screen stutters and lags. Sometimes, apps even open unintentionally while scrolling. A minor glitch? Maybe. But UI responsiveness is one of iOS’s biggest strengths, and when that starts to feel off, the entire experience takes a hit.

2. Personal Hotspot Drops Connection Randomly

Personal Hotspot is still unreliable at times in Beta 4. Even when enabled, devices sometimes fail to connect, or worse, they connect but refuse to provide internet access. Restarting or resetting network settings helps in some cases, but it’s not a permanent fix. If you rely on tethering for work, travel, or backup internet, this is more than a minor inconvenience. Hopefully, Apple will patch this bug before the final release.

3. Mail Notifications Get Muted

Email alerts sometimes get muted in Beta 4. While notifications still show up on the Apple Watch and Mac, the iPhone itself stays silent. You’ll be forced to check your inbox manually almost every second. It’s unclear if this is a settings glitch or a deeper system bug, but for now, if you’re missing alerts, this might be why.

4. Apple Watch Won’t Track Calories in Workouts

Workout tracking isn’t working as expected after updating. The calories burned aren’t being recorded, even though heart rate and workout duration still show up. Considering how heavily fitness buffs rely on accurate fitness tracking, this is a major flaw. I know I’d be furious if my cardio sessions didn’t show the correct heart rate zones. Apple’s fitness tracking is one of its biggest selling points, so seeing such a critical feature break is concerning.

5. No Internet After Updating

The iOS 18.4 Beta 4 has left some devices completely cut off from the internet. Wi-Fi and cellular data might sometimes act up. And it’s not just a slow-loading web page—your connection might drop altogether. Losing internet access means no cloud backups, no messages, and no way to download a quick fix if Apple issues one. If this happens, resetting network settings might help, but there’s no guarantee.

6. Safari Shows Search History Too Prominently

Safari’s search bar now displays recent history more aggressively when tapped, so past searches are more visible and prominent. While this might be convenient in some cases, it’s a privacy concern if you often share your screen or hand your phone to someone else. There’s no setting to disable this behavior yet, so if you’d rather keep your searches out of plain sight, this change is more of a nuisance than a feature.

