Should I Update to watchOS 11.2? The Pros and Cons

Trying to decide if you should update to watchOS 11.2? My answer is yes, and I explain why below. With everyone getting excited about the latest round of updates from Apple, some may have questions as to whether or not it’s actually worth taking the time to download and install them. While there’s not a ton of fun to be had with the latest update, I still think it’s worth it. Let’s take a look at the pros and cons of installing watchOS 11.2.

After taking a more in-depth look at watchOS 11.2, some may find the lack of features to be a reason worthy of skipping the update. While the software update for Apple’s smart wearable isn’t as beefy as say, watchOS 11 itself, there’s still a lot under the hood.

Image Credits: Unsplash

For starters, there’s a new method of pausing and resuming video recording on your iPhone through the Camera Remote app. Additional features include the Tides app, which provides more map support for locations in China, and many are hoping Sleep Apnea features will expand to more countries. There’s also a new Fitness award for those who love filling their rings every day.

While it doesn’t seem like much, remember that updates often come with security improvements and bug fixes. This means that a new update is doing a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff for your wearable. So though it may not seem like a big deal, ensuring you stay current with your operating system can be crucial.

Maybe It’s Okay to Skip This One

With the lack of new features being an obvious reason to skip the update, some may also find the actual process of updating their Apple Watch a burden. For starters, needing to ensure that your wearable is connected to its charger and has at least a fifty percent charge can be annoying. Believe me, I know. However annoying as it may be, I don’t think this excuse fully justifies skipping the update.

It may also be that your wearable doesn’t support it. For example, those sporting anything older than the second-gen SE or Apple Watch Series 6 are certainly out of luck. There’s also the issue that watchOS 11 requires your iPhone to run iOS 18. Meaning if your iPhone can’t support this operating system, you’re likely out of luck.

If you’re the type that likes to wait and see, I certainly don’t blame you. Day one operating system releases have been known to cause issues, and there can often be times when an additional update is required to address certain bugs. In this instance, I can see why you would want to wait. However, this doesn’t seem to be the case with watchOS 11.2 (yet).

Bearing all that in mind, I would say you should definitely make the update to watchOS 11.2. While it isn’t as feature-rich as previous updates, ensuring your devices are running the latest software is typically one of the best ways to ensure the longevity of the device. While I don’t think it’ll be the end of the world if you miss this update, you should complete it if you are able.

Remember that updating your Apple Watch simply requires navigating to Settings > General > Software Update from either your Watch app on your iPhone or through the device itself. Remember that it needs a proper charge and a connection to its charger. While this release doesn’t have anything nearly as big as Apple Intelligence arriving on the iPhone, you can at least be sure you’re protecting your device.

