Steve Jobs’ 70th Birthday: Revisiting His Most Iconic Keynote Moments

Today marks what would be Steve Jobs’ 70th birthday. While the world may have lost one of the greatest tech pioneers of the twentieth century, Jobs’ impact on the world certainly is not forgotten. From co-founding Apple to developing technology that’s revolutionized the modern world, I’m taking a look at some of my favorite keynote moments from one of the most lasting individuals in tech.

1. January 9, 2007: Steve Jobs Introduces the iPhone

Perhaps one of the most notable events in Apple history, Steve Jobs changed the tech world forever at the Macworld Conference & Expo in San Francisco. The first device to combine a phone and an iPod, you can feel the awe in the audience as Steve Jobs slowly unveils these features to the public.

Featuring a 3.5-inch display, a touchscreen, and an incredible 2MP camera, the iPhone has had an incredible journey since its inception. Comparing the original iPhone to the current lineup, it’s dizzying how far tech has come. During this keynote, it’s hard not to notice Steve Jobs’ charm, telling several cute jokes throughout the presentation.

Jobs would state that the iPhone was five years ahead of any other phone. While this is sure to cause a debate today amongst Android and Apple fans, there’s no doubt the original iPhone was a trendsetter.

2. October 23, 2001: Introducing the iPod

Kids from this generation just don’t know how good they have it. Before the iPod shook the world, good MP3 players were few and far between. I still remember the first one I ever owned. It was a little larger than a USB stick with 128GB of storage and connected to my computer. Those were tough times, to say the least.

Fortunately, Apple changed all of that with the iPod. Boasting the ability to hold one thousand songs thanks to its 5GB capacity (yes, this was an outrageous amount of space in 2001), the OG iPod features a black-and-white LCD screen, a click-wheel interface, and FireWire connectivity.

While I wouldn’t get my hands on an iPod until the fifth generation when video was introduced, I’ll never forget the importance of the device in getting me through college. The bright neon colors from the advertising blitz that would soon follow still live in my dreams. If you still have your original iPod, perhaps dust it off and give your old favorite songs a listen to celebrate the day.

3. WWDC 2008: Jobs Unveils the App Store

By now, Apple fans typically expect something big from the Worldwide Developer Conference, and with this unveiling in 2008, it’s easy to see why. Originally, Apple had no plans to allow third-party developers to build apps that were native to iOS, opting instead for web applications intended for the iPhone Safari web browser. However, backlash from developers gave Apple reason to backtrack, and Jobs unveiled the Apple software development kit (SDK) at the 2008 WWDC. He also announced a little thing known as the Apple App Store.

Say whatever you want about the state of apps today, but it was Steve Jobs and the Apple team that revolutionized how we navigate and use our phones. It’s hard to overstate just how important the App Store is for smartphones. If you remember when the apps in the App Store were as innocent as something to help you pretend to drink a beer through your device, it may be time to schedule that annual doctor’s visit.

4. Bonus Steve Jobs: Celebrating What Would be His 70th Birthday

The above list is just some of my personal favorite moments from Steve Jobs, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a whole plenty left to enjoy. For example, Steve Jobs announcing the iPad on Jan. 27, 2010, is an incredibly important landmark in Apple’s history. There’s also the famous Stanford University Commencement Speech Jobs gave in 2005 that has become rather significant for Apple fans.

You can also watch Steve Jobs’ last ever keynote before his untimely passing to pancreatic cancer. However, given that we’re celebrating the man on his birthday, I’d hate to leave the list so bittersweet. Personally, I’d like to end this list with Steve Jobs responding to a cheeky question at the 1997 WWDC. It helps serve as a reminder that not only was Steve Jobs a brilliant inventor, but he was also a passionate speaker capable of rousing his fans into an excited frenzy.

You may also want to check out where to read the Steve Jobs archive eBook.