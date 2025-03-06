The M3 iPad Air Is Here, but Is the M4 Worth the Wait?

If there’s one thing both Apple fans and critics can agree on, it’s that Apple thrives on strategic iteration. The company is known for rolling out incremental upgrades that always give users a reason to consider an upgrade. Take the iPad lineup as an example. Apple Intelligence is exclusive to M-series chips (M1, M2, M3, and M4), while the budget-conscious have the 11th-gen iPad.

You’re free to spend your money however you want, but making a smart decision means thinking long-term. Is the M3 iPad Air a worthwhile buy, or should you hold out for the M4? Let’s break it down.

What the M3 iPad Air Brings to the Table

I have to admit, the iPad Air M3 is more than just an arbitrary update. It brings noticeable performance gains, plus a few key refinements, that make it a solid upgrade over its predecessor. While it doesn’t reinvent the lineup, Apple has made targeted improvements in areas that matter most.

M3 Chip: Faster Performance and Better Efficiency

Image Credits: Apple

The biggest upgrade is, of course, the M3 chip. Built on a 3nm process, it delivers faster CPU and GPU performance while consuming less power. Compared to the M1 iPad Air, the M3 offers better thermal efficiency, improved hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and stronger support for machine learning tasks, which will be crucial as Apple Intelligence rolls out.

More Display Options: A 13-Inch Model

For the first time, the iPad Air lineup includes a 13-inch variant. I like how it gives us a much larger canvas without jumping to the more expensive iPad Pro. The biggest caveat is that it comes with the same Liquid Retina display, not ProMotion or mini-LED.

Higher Base Storage: 128GB Starting Option

Apple finally ditched the 64GB base model, bumping the entry-level iPad Air to 128GB. This reduces the need for pricey iCloud storage or expensive hardware upgrades even as you store large apps, creative projects, or offline media.

The M3 iPad Air offers faster and more stable wireless connections through Wi-Fi 6E. While not necessarily “innovative,” it’s a welcome improvement for users who rely on low-latency streaming, large file transfers, or cloud-based workflows.

Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard Support

The M3 iPad Air is fully compatible with Apple Pencil Pro. You can now use more advanced features like barrel roll and haptic feedback for creative projects. It also supports the Magic Keyboard, continuing Apple’s push to position the iPad as a productivity device. However, iPadOS limitations still hold it back from being a true laptop replacement.

Should You Upgrade or Wait for the M4?

Credits: Apple

If you’re coming from an M-series iPad Air, the M3 upgrade isn’t necessarily a must-have. Yes, it’s faster, but the real-world difference won’t be huge unless you push your iPad to the limit with heavy apps. The bigger draw is the 13-inch model. You’ll get way more screen real estate without jumping to the iPad Pro price tag. The 128GB base storage is also a welcome improvement, although it’s still not enough reason to upgrade if your current device still runs well.

Waiting for the M4 might be the smarter move. Apple’s next-gen iPads could introduce OLED displays, better battery efficiency, and deeper integration with Apple Intelligence. If Apple follows its usual cycle, the M4 iPad Air could arrive in 2026. But if you need a new iPad right now, the M3 is still a solid choice—just manage your expectations. Likewise, you’re free to check out the newly released 11th-generation iPad.