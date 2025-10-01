What Can I Do with Apple Intelligence?

Apple Intelligence, Apple’s suite of AI-powered tools, revolutionizes how you interact with your iPhone, iPad, and Mac, making tasks seamless and intuitive. Available on devices running iOS 18 or later, these features prioritize privacy through on-device processing and Private Cloud Compute while enhancing communication, creativity, and productivity.

To unlock these capabilities, ensure you have enabled Apple Intelligence, allowing you to open yourself to a world of smart, context-aware functionality.

Unleashing Apple Intelligence Features

Apple Intelligence integrates deeply with your device’s apps, delivering powerful tools for everyday tasks. From an upgraded Siri to innovative image creation, here’s what you can do with this transformative suite.

Enhanced Siri Interactions

Siri has evolved into a more conversational and context-aware assistant. It maintains threads across apps, so if a friend texts a new address, you can say, “Add this to their contact,” and Siri updates it instantly.

With onscreen awareness, Siri can perform onscreen actions using context from apps—for example, inserting a photo into Notes or updating a contact. However, not all tasks, such as photo enhancement, are fully automated or universally supported yet.

Image Playground allows you to generate custom images from text prompts in various styles, such as animation or illustration, ideal for social media or presentations. Genmoji takes creativity further by crafting personalized emojis, such as one resembling a friend or a unique concept, adding flair to Messages.

Photo Editing with Clean Up

In the Photos app, the Clean Up tool removes unwanted objects from images, preserving the moment’s authenticity. Memories movies go beyond, curating photos and videos into narrative-driven videos based on prompts like “family beach vacation” for a polished, shareable result.

Writing Tools enhance text across apps like Mail and Notes. You can proofread emails, rewrite in professional or concise tones, summarize lengthy threads, or generate lists, streamlining tasks and saving time daily.

Smart Notifications and Translation

Apple Intelligence introduces notification summaries that group less important alerts for later review, helping users focus on what matters most. Translation breaks language barriers in Messages, FaceTime, and Phone calls, even supporting in-person chats via AirPods Pro, making communication effortless.

Visual Intelligence on Compatible iPhones

Visual intelligence is a great addition to Camera Control. Point at a restaurant to access hours, menus, or reservations, identify plants or objects, translate signs, or search similar items on Google or eBay. Screenshots enable instant summaries or calendar additions.

App Integrations and ChatGPT

Developers leverage Foundation Models to integrate Apple Intelligence into apps like SmartGym, which generates workout plans from text prompts. ChatGPT integration handles complex queries, such as detailed problem-solving, without storing data, ensuring privacy.

Which devices support Apple Intelligence? Apple Intelligence is available on devices running iOS 18, iPadOS 18, or macOS Sequoia—but only on models with Apple Silicon. Specifically, it requires an iPhone 15 Pro or later, or any iPad and Mac with an M1 chip or newer. Is Apple Intelligence available everywhere? It’s currently limited to specific regions, with U.S. English as the primary language. Check Apple’s official site for updates on availability. Does Apple Intelligence store my data? No, it uses on-device processing and Private Cloud Compute for privacy. ChatGPT queries are processed without storing information.

Discover the Power of Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence transforms your Apple devices into intuitive tools for creativity, productivity, and communication. While there are still Apple Intelligence features we were promised, such as deeper app integrations and expanded language support, ongoing updates continue to enrich its capabilities. Update your device, enable these tools, and experience how Apple Intelligence elevates your daily workflow.